State representative Ina Minjarez who has fought for Texas’ families throughout her career, announced Monday afternoon that she would be running for Bexar County Judge. Minjarez won a special election for her seat in 2015, and with only 30 days at the Capitol, she began her fight for women and children across Texas. By the end of the 85th Legislative Session -her first full session- she was named “Rookie of the Year” by Texas Monthly and received a Certificate of Appreciation from the Department of Defense for her leadership in policy changes that benefit Military Service members.

BEXAR COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO