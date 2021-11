PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) — Several vials labeled “smallpox” have been found at a vaccine research facility in Pennsylvania, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday. No one has been exposed to the frozen vials, a spokesperson with the CDC tells CBS3. “There is no indication that anyone has been exposed to the small number of frozen vials,” the spokesperson said. “The frozen vials labeled ‘Smallpox’ were incidentally discovered by a laboratory worker while cleaning out a freezer in a facility that conducts vaccine research in Pennsylvania. CDC, its Administration partners, and law enforcement are investigating the matter and the...

