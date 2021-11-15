What to know about the growing threat of ransomware attacks and their impact on companies of all sizes

NoSystem images/Getty

Ransomware attacks are becoming more sophisticated and effective.

The first time your company is hit by a ransomware attack is unlikely to be the last.

Paying a ransom might violate federal antiterrorism laws.

This article is part of the " Cybersecurity Briefing " series focused on the country's state of readiness, and what company IT leaders think are the top policy priorities.

Ransomware attacks are when malicious actors use malware to encrypt and often steal corporate and private data while extorting funds in the form of cryptocurrency from the victim.

Typically this extortion includes financial demands for the initial decryption key to recover a company's data and systems, as well as ongoing demands for payments to stop attackers from releasing corporate data to the public or onto the dark web .

Because these attacks are becoming more aggressive and common, companies of all sizes must reevaluate their cybersecurity defenses, policies, and procedures. Just this year, several high-profile ransomware attacks have wreaked havoc across North America. These include the SolarWinds attack , which was said to have affected thousands of victims; the Colonial Pipeline attack , which led to a massive run on gasoline; and the attack on Newfoundland and Labrador's health-system data centers, which knocked out one of the province's most crucial healthcare IT facilities.

"More and more, attacks are a question of when and not if — but every business can start preparing today," said Patrick McNally, an attorney and a certified information privacy professional with the law firm Beckage in Buffalo, New York.

A ransomware attack can be triggered by an employee deliberately or accidentally engaging with something suspicious, such as clicking on an email link to a compromised site or opening an infected attachment, by a disgruntled employee or outsider planting malware in a corporate network, or by lapses in software security patches or use of out-of-date hardware.

According to IBM, data-breach costs rose to $4.24 million in 2021, the highest average cost in the past 17 years. In its January report " Detect, Protect, Recover: How Modern Backup Applications Can Protect You From Ransomware ," Gartner estimated that at least 75% of IT organizations would experience one or more cyberattacks. And researchers have described a dramatic increase in ransomware attacks in 2020.

In a survey conducted earlier this year by Cybereason , 80% of organizations that reported having previously paid ransom demands said they'd been exposed to a second attack. Nearly half of those companies targeted twice said they were attacked by the same actors that initiated the first strike.

Selim Aissi, the chief information security officer in residence and chairman of the board of the National Technology Security Coalition , sees ransomware as more than just a technical challenge. Ransomware attacks could drive a company out of business if the response is ineffective, he said.

"A ransomware attack can bring any organization to a grinding halt — and the potential consequences can be even worse for a midsize business," McNally said. "Too often, smaller and medium-sized businesses lose access to their data, their backups, and the critical systems that allow their day-to-day activities to continue."

Ransomware Rapid Response

If your company is the victim of a ransomware attack, Aissi suggested taking these initial steps to reduce the attack's effectiveness and begin remediation.

Have an organized and calm response. To avoid rash decisions, incorporate a playbook that explains exactly what actions are needed.

Put together a well-represented task force with a "commander" to manage the incident. Group members should include people from the board of directors, information technology, risk, compliance, legal, human resources, and public relations.

Isolate the infected network segments, systems, and other IT resources.

Force a password reset across the organization for privileged and unprivileged users, service accounts, and other systems.

Leverage external help, such as a specialized service provider, specialized legal firm, and forensics teams.

Work with a cybersecurity insurance provider.

Never unplug the affected systems; essential forensic data could be lost when the power goes off. To prevent a larger risk, isolate the system from the network.

The damage from ransomware attacks can have a lasting impact on a company. Attackers can access or steal sensitive data, which can mean the company has a legal obligation to notify the affected individuals.

And while companies must balance the cost of remediation against paying the ransom — and hopefully reclaim their data — the repercussions of sending funds to a sanctioned entity could be severe. The US Treasury Department says that if a company pays a ransom to a US-sanctioned country, threat actor, or other named group or individual, the company could be in violation of laws against funding terrorism.

In September, the department's Office of Foreign Assets Control updated its ransomware advisory to say that the government "strongly discourages all private companies and citizens from paying ransom or extortion demands and recommends focusing on strengthening defensive and resilience measures to prevent and protect against ransomware attacks."