Why Casper Sleep Shares Are Soaring Today

By Adam Eckert
 4 days ago
Casper Sleep Inc (NYSE: CSPR) is trading significantly higher Monday after the company announced it will be acquired by Durational Capital Management. Casper common shareholders will receive $6.90 per share, representing a 94% premium to the...

