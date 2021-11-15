Why Casper Sleep Shares Are Soaring Today

Toward the end of trading Friday, the Dow traded down 0.58% to 35,664.58 while the NASDAQ rose 0.53% to 16,078.19. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.05% to 4,706.69. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 48,398,450 cases with around 789,150 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,489,620 cases and 465,080 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,989,960 COVID-19 cases with 612,170 deaths. In total, there were at least 256,532,940 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,151,120 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
