There was much more “politics” behind the scenes than it appeared within the library vs. council imbroglio this week. Those on the Township Council with fiscal or budgetary concerns about the library operations did not handle their process well at all — and were stopped by a slim council majority who felt the knee-jerk and heavy-handed responses proposed, to take-over the library effectively, were based even on misguided audit information.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO