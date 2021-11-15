ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla, Nvidia and Microsoft Are ‘Way Ahead of Themselves,' Trader Warns

By Lizzy Gurdus, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree hot stocks have gone too far, too fast, Miller Tabak's Matt Maley said. The firm's chief market strategist told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Friday that the stock charts of Tesla, Nvidia and Microsoft are overextended on a relative strength basis. "The stocks of great companies sometimes get way...

