Tesla, Nvidia and Microsoft Are ‘Way Ahead of Themselves,' Trader Warns

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Dow futures sink on concerns about Covid cases in Europe. Dow futures fell more than 200 points as concern builds around European Covid outbreaks. Austria announced Friday morning that it will re-enter a full national lockdown due to a resurgence in cases. Nasdaq futures were modestly higher, however, supported by a generally upbeat premarket for tech stocks. Intuit shares soared more than 13% in Friday's premarket, the morning after the TurboTax software company blew past estimates with quarterly earnings and raised full-year revenue guidance. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 on Thursday closed at records and were tracking for positive weeks. The Dow dipped, now more than 1.5% away from its Nov. 8 record close. The 30-stock average was on pace for a negative week.

STOCKS ・ 19 HOURS AGO