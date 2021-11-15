Le Creuset Wows With New 10-Piece ‘Harry Potter’ Collection!

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. There’s no question that Le Creuset puts out some of the most reliable cookware you can add to your kitchen. With so many amazing picks from the French manufacturer — like long-lasting baking pans, the buzzy new Harry Potter-themed collection, and of course, the classic round Dutch oven (now available in a chic chambray shade) — it’s a mainstay for any home cook or baker who wants a high-quality kitchen setup. And now, one of their most versatile pans, the Le Creuset Sauteuse, is on sale at Sur La Table for almost half off its normal price. Sounds like it’s time to snag one for yourself and one for someone on your holiday gift list, don’t you think?
Comments / 0