ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Trump Sells DC Hotel To A-Rod Connected Investment Firm For $375M: Report

By Phil Hall
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14i2Wn_0cx6hmV400

The Trump Organization has sold its controversial Washington, D.C., hotel to an investment firm with ties to baseball great Alex Rodriguez for $375 million.

What Happened: The Miami-based investment firm CGI Merchant Group acquired the Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C., on Pennsylvania Avenue, according to a Wall Street Journal report sourced from unnamed people “familiar with the matter." The hotel is located within walking distance of the White House.

The property, the former Old Post Office Building, is owned by the federal government but was leased for a 60-year term at $3 million per year by Donald Trump’s company in 2012, who redeveloped the 1899 structure as a luxury hotel.

CGI plans to remove the Trump name from the property and has reportedly signed a pact with Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) for the hotel to be branded and managed by Hilton’s Waldorf Astoria group.

Why It Matters: The hotel became a sore spot after the real estate mogul’s 2016 election to the presidency. Trump refused to sell the property and critics of the former president argued on Capitol Hill and in court that foreign governments and special interest groups could leverage favors from the Trump administration by booking rooms and conference halls at the hotel. The property also became the site of multiple protest rallies against the Trump administration’s policies.

Last fall, CGI Merchant Group’s CEO Raoul Thomas announced plans to partner with retired New York Yankees star Rodriguez on a fund to acquire hotel properties across North America and the Caribbean, with a particular focus on “trophy assets with the potential for significant value appreciation.” However, the Washington hotel lost more than $70 million during Trump’s term in office, and Trump worked unsuccessfully with JLL (NYSE: JLL) in 2019 to jettison the property ahead of the 2020 election.

Photo: Ted Eytan / Flickr Creative Commons

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Elizabeth Warren urges SEC to investigate Trump's SPAC deal

Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren on Thursday urged Securities and Exchange Commission chairman Gary Gensler to investigate a planned merger between former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media company and a blank-check firm for potential violations of securities laws. Trump Media and Technology Group may have privately...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
eturbonews.com

Loss-making Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC sold

Despite Trump’s false claim that it brought in around $150 million during his time in office, government documents show the property lost the former president more than $70 million. The Trump International Hotel is located in a century-old historic building in downtown Washington. The historic building belongs to the US...
WASHINGTON, DC
irei.com

Washington, D.C. hotel sells for $375m

The Trump Organization has reached a deal with the investment fund CGI Merchant Group to sell the lease for the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., for $375 million, reported Wall Street Journal and CNN, citing sources familiar with the matter. The Trump International Hotel is in an historic building...
WASHINGTON, DC
Gazette

Trump Organization to sell DC hotel for $375 million

Former President Donald Trump's organization is reportedly selling its Washington, D.C., hotel to the CGI Merchant Group for $375 million, according to reports. CGI Merchant Group made an agreement with Hilton Worldwide Holdings to turn the Trump International Hotel into a Waldorf Astoria, according to the Wall Street Journal. The new deal is expected to conclude in early 2022, according to the outlet.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Donald Trump
boardingarea.com

The Trump Hotel in DC To Become a Waldorf Astoria

The Trump Interntional Hotel in DC is about to become a Waldorf Astoria. This hotel is located just half a mile from the White House. The Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC opened its doors in September of 2016, shortly before Trump became president. Before that, it had been the Old Post Office and is located at 1100 Pennsylvania Avenue, just a few hundred numbers away from the White House. Now, it is set to be purchased and be rebranded.
POLITICS
AOL Corp

Trump Reportedly Sells 'Crown Jewel' Hotel; New Owners To Dump His Name

Donald Trump is reportedly selling his Washington hotel, the money-losing property once billed as the “crown jewel” of his real estate empire. CGI Merchant Group will buy the rights to the Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue for $375 million, The Wall Street Journal first reported. Trump’s divisive name will come down from the hotel, which Hilton will run as part of its Waldorf Astoria portfolio.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxury Hotel#Trump Sells Dc Hotel#The Trump Organization#Wall Street Journal#The White House#Old Post Office Building#Waldorf Astoria#Capitol Hill#Cgi Merchant Group#Jll#Flickr Creative Commons
MSNBC

John Kelly, Trump's former chief of staff, is no longer holding back

John Kelly served as Donald Trump's White House chief of staff for 17 months, and after parting ways with the Republican president, the retired Marine general said very little about his former boss and place of employment. His reticence did not last. Business Insider reported this week:. John Kelly, Donald...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
Benzinga

Zillow Sells 2,000 Homes From Failed iBuying Program To NYC Investment Firm: Report

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) has agreed to about 2,000 homes from its unsuccessful iBuying program Zillow Offers to Pretium Partners, a New York City-based investment firm. What Happened: According to a Wall Street Journal report sourced from unnamed “people familiar with the matter,” the transaction involves Zillow homes in 20 markets, which Pretium Partners intends to turn into rentals.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Examiner

Former New York Times reporter says editors sat on her damning Kenosha coverage until after the 2020 election

The Hunter Biden laptop scandal apparently wasn’t the only damning story the press conspired to conceal last year during the presidential election. Former New York Times journalist Nellie Bowles alleges her reporting from Kenosha, Wisconsin, where she discovered the Black Lives Matter riots had wreaked unimaginable damage and suffering on one of the city’s poorer and multiracial commercial districts, was held back until after the election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
17K+
Followers
87K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy