NFL

Terrelle Pryor Rips 'Terrible' Jared Goff, Kaepernick And I Would Be Better!

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTerrelle Pryor says Jared Goff is so bad ... he's convinced both he and Colin Kaepernick would be better options for the Lions right now. The former wide receiver -- who began his career as a quarterback -- blasted the Detroit signal-caller in a now-deleted...

Beer man
4d ago

Pryor was never better than any quarterback when he was in the NFL. That’s why they tried to make him a receiver. He wasn’t good at that either.

? 80
4d ago

A has been bringing up the King of has beens! Sounds like racism but since it's blacks speaking out it must be true! I wouldn't want the has beens on my team.

3
Frank
4d ago

LMAO, one wasn't even good enough to stay a QB in the NFL!! I needed a laugh

11
