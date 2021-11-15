ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Reversing Students’ COVID Slide: Experts Eyeing Math Skills & Learning Recovery

By The 74
The 74
The 74
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YeVb5_0cx6hdYX00

With educators nationwide still puzzling over how to recover from the learning interruptions during the pandemic, the debate between remediation and accelerated learning is one of the hotter topics.

But if you ask Patrick Jones, Senior VP of the Mind Trust in Indianapolis, about how to overcome learning gaps in math, you will hear a clear call for full steam ahead.

Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. Donate here to support The 74's independent journalism.

“As we move into this space where students are struggling with exams,” Jones said, “we have to, one, stay on task with the current grade level that they’re in and spend more time teaching where they are, and we have to, two, embrace the idea of curiosity and creativity as they are problem solving.”

In a panel discussion co-sponsored by The 74 and the Reinventing America’s Schools project of the Progressive Policy Institute , Jones noted the unique challenge of teaching math and how the process is more complex than simply adding layers of learning atop a foundation of knowledge.

If the video is not playing, go here to see it .

“Math was discovered, created over the course of thousands or hundreds of thousands of years,” he said, “and we expect kids to understand that whole body of knowledge within a 12-year span.”

“A lot of people call math ‘foundational’, where you have this foundation to move into the next foundation. I believe that’s problematic because when you really understand mathematics, it’s compounding foundational, meaning the skills that are taught to understand the next skill, in some ways, can only just help you just fractionally with the next skill because the next skill is actually represented differently in the next stage.”

As Jones sees it, there’s a danger in trying to “go back” to teach foundational skills. “When you hold on to this, kids never gain access to the compounding foundation principle where this new idea will actually be represented in a different way.”

There’s also a practical concern, Jones said. “If I need this student to be proficient at the end of the day, there’s no way I can take the amount of time to go back to teach them how to solve fractions.”

Lagra Newman, the founder of Purpose Prep Academy, a charter school in Nashville, saw first-hand the impact that the pandemic and remote instruction had on math learning. “The pandemic hit us very hard,” she said. “While we were proud of the virtual work our teachers did, of their dedication, of their transferring so many things to the virtual space…, the reality is, there were lots of gaps that developed.”

To overcome some of those gaps, she said, the school is “using the value of time.”

“Our math block is 75 minutes and we’ve added additional interventions for students based on their levels,” she said. The goal is to “intervene very strategically based on what we’re seeing — the gaps that students are demonstrating and understanding that there’s going to be a lot more intervention taking place this year.”

Related: A Problem for Math Teachers: Solving the Dilemma of Learning Lost to a Year of Zoom

For students, Newman said, “it’s exciting because they’re going to class; they’re moving forward with the lesson per our scope and sequence of making sure that we’re moving through and exposing students to those grade-level skills. But they are also excited about going into their intervention blocks to make sure that they’re getting the additional conceptual understanding that they need.”

Newman also described a technique of “aggressive monitoring” in which teachers circulate a classroom looking to determine which students are accomplishing specific steps in math, and those who aren’t.

“We see what students are doing at every step,” she said. “We want to see that step: ‘OK, that’s great, you move on to the next step. Oh, there’s a gap here, fix that before you move on to the next step.”

Jo Napolitano, a senior reporter for The 74, noted that some of the most significant impacts of the pandemic and remote learning have fallen on students in the later elementary school grades and in middle school. “That’s when they get into a bit of more complex learning and principles that are difficult for some students to master,” she said.

“I think this definitely shows that not only are we not at pre-pandemic levels [of achievement}, but we’ve got a very, very long road to get to a better place,” she said.

Napolitano also pointed out that recent studies about pandemic-related learning gaps could easily be understating the problem. Some assessments have failed to include data from some of the poorest students, she said. “They either were unavailable to take them, whether it was in person or online, they just could not access that. So I would say in my reporting…, these statistics may not include the children who would be performing at the lower levels.”

“In reality, this picture could be worse on the ground because it doesn’t include the most vulnerable children.”

Shennell McCloud, CEO of Project Ready in Newark, N.J., discussed the unique pressures that fell upon many parents and grandparents who had to step in as teachers during remote learning — pressures that were particularly acute for Black and Brown families.

For many parents, she said, the question was: “How do I show up for my child as now the teacher, engaging with a teacher who is providing me the resources and tools from a digital world? But the next question becomes how do I even get that access when either A) I don’t have access to the technology, B) I don’t understand how to work the technology, or C) maybe I have all of those things, but I don’t even have the access to the high-quality internet that is needed to get that access?”

One challenge with math learning that has remained constant before and during the pandemic is getting students excited about it. “At Purpose Prep we’re constantly thinking about how we center our students at the learning, because we know that’s when they see themselves in what they’re learning and they’re so excited about it.”

She wants her students to know the history of math, and its origins in Africa. “The oldest mathematical object was found in Africa,” she said. “That level of information empowers our children to understand that math is you!”

Likewise, Michelle Stie, VP of the National Math and Science Initiative, called for the education funds being distributed as part of President Biden’s American Rescue Plan to go to programs that stimulate students to enjoy math and use it as a problem-solving tool.

“I would just encourage schools to be thinking out of the box,” Stie said, suggesting that new funds be spent on “direct-to-student supports especially for those curricular activities like Mathcounts or like others that are really thinking about making math engaging, fun, relevant, focused on problem-solving and just a really relevant language for all students to help them thrive.”

Related: Sign up for The 74’s newsletter


Comments / 0

Related
fox13news.com

Philippine teacher uses life-size cutouts of students during COVID-19 school lockdown

Life-Size Cutouts of Students in Philippine Elementary School as Pandemic Virtual Classes Continue. An elementary school teacher in the Philippines has come up with a novel way to recreate kids being back in the classroom – by making life-size cutouts – as classes across the country remain virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Credit: Jayson Magan via Storyful)
EDUCATION
NBC News

Schools face parents who want to ban critical race theory — and don't get how teaching works

Parents and politicians across the country are interfering with the curricula that public schools use to teach students. State legislatures are passing laws to keep critical race theory out of schools, literary classics like Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye” are banned for sexual content, and school libraries are coming under attack for containing books about gender. There are even parents who are trying to shield students from learning about mental health and suicide— as though helping children build emotional fortitude is a bad thing.
EDUCATION
southeastarrow.com

Schools face a “Great Resignation” with educators leaving classrooms

As schools and businesses reopen, employers are struggling to get back to “normal” in their businesses. One profession feeling the pinch is education. School districts are battling to keep up with the demand for educators in schools, including the need for substitute teachers, cafeteria staff and janitorial staff. In an...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Remote Learning#Mathematics#The Mind Trust#The Reinventing America
The 74

Not Just Recovery, But Reinvention: Lessons in COVID School Innovations

As educators work through another unpredictable year, schools must lean into reinvention. The sudden onset of COVID-19 forced schools and systems to change on the fly, required teachers, families and students to develop new ways of teaching and learning, and proved schools are capable of rapid and significant change. The old, familiar ways of doing […]
EDUCATION
The 74

Schools Are Open, But Cleveland Kids Keep Cutting Class

The Cleveland school district has mostly returned to normal this fall after thousands of students vanished during the pandemic last academic year, but a big aftershock has officials worried — twice as many students are skipping class than before COVID hit. Nearly half of Cleveland’s students, 47%, are on pace to be chronically absent so […]
CLEVELAND, OH
The 74

Where Are Students Learning This Year?

Class Disrupted is a bi-weekly education podcast featuring author Michael Horn and Summit Public Schools’ Diane Tavenner in conversation with educators, school leaders, students and other members of school communities as they investigate the challenges facing the education system amid this pandemic — and where we should go from here. Find every episode by bookmarking […]
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Distance Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
live5news.com

Classroom Champions: Sangaree Math teacher needs motivational, educational supplies for students

VIDEO: SC educator advocacy groups to seek lawmakers’ help to remediate teacher shortage ‘crisis’. VIDEO: SC educator advocacy groups to seek lawmakers’ help to remediate teacher shortage ‘crisis’. Updated: 6 hours ago. VIDEO: Berkeley County juggling growth and need for new schools. Updated: 7 hours ago. VIDEO: College of Charleston...
CHARLESTON, SC
The 74

New School Data: 2021 Math & Reading Scores Reveal Widening Academic Divide

Despite promises to focus on the growing racial and income divide among the nation’s students, new fall testing data show academic gaps have worsened, falling heaviest on some of the most vulnerable children. While education researchers have sounded the alarm for more than a year — that pandemic learning hurts low-income students and students of […]
EDUCATION
The 74

Paying Tutoring Providers Only If Students Succeed

Last fall, seven school districts and eight tutoring providers came together in a virtual summit run by the Harvard University Center for Education Policy Research. The goal was to see if representatives of two sides of the education market could agree on a radical new contract, one in which schools would pay providers for outcomes […]
EDUCATION
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Roughly 865K Texas students are behind on math proficiency, TEA says

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — More than 865,000 students in grades 4-10 at Texas public schools are noticeably below grade level proficiency in math for the 2021-22 school year, according to the Texas Education Agency. TEA Commissioner Mike Morath held a press call with reporters this week to share how newly-required accelerated...
TEXAS STATE
The 74

More Districts Scrap Mask Mandates, Embrace Test-to-Stay Measures

Throughout the pandemic, Marietta City Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera has been at the forefront of the science on COVID-19. In December and January, his 8,900-student district just north of Atlanta partnered with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to study classroom virus transmission, ultimately adjusting their distancing protocols to reduce spread. In September, after […]
EDUCATION
KOLO TV Reno

Passion for math inspires Reno student to publish a book

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This year, high school senior Katarina Costa became an author. The 17-year-old self-published her own book, called Math Quick Reference Handbook, a compilation of the notes that have gotten her from Algebra II to Calculus III. “I was takimg Calculus I, Calculus II and I realized...
RENO, NV
schoolnewsnetwork.org

New math program a hit with elementary students, teachers

Comstock Park — Penelope Ply likes math because she says she gets to learn “all sorts of new stuff.”. The first-grader can now compare numbers, and has learned the concepts of “equal to,” “greater than” and “less than.”. Although Penelope doesn’t know it, she and her classmates in Katie Williams’...
COMSTOCK PARK, MI
The Daily

Cauce talks COVID-19, hybrid learning, policing at student senate forum

UW President Ana Mari Cauce held a forum addressing the ASUW Senate on Tuesday, Nov. 2. The forum was a hybrid event, with the majority of viewers attending in Savery Hall, while others attended via Zoom. Cauce opened the forum by praising the university community for its successful efforts in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The 74

Fixing the HS-to-College Pathway for Students Hit Hardest by COVID-19

As with all aspects of our education system, the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated and widened inequities in postsecondary pathways, especially for the most underserved students.  According to recent data, undergraduate college enrollment rates declined by nearly 5 percent since last year across all types of postsecondary institutions. Community colleges took the brunt of this decline, […]
COLLEGES
spectrumnews1.com

Full STEAM ahead: School expansion gives students chance to learn trade skills

MILWAUKEE— The Milwaukee Academy of Science recently celebrated the end of construction on its third floor expansion, creating additional space for the growing student body. MAS is a STEAM focused school, which means they specialize in science, technology, engineering, arts and math. CEO Anthony McHerny said over the years, the school has experienced steady growth, which led to a waitlist.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The 74

WATCH: Education Experts Talk the Importance of STEM Skills

New research suggests the pandemic’s long-term impact on math learning might be considerably more severe than on reading skills. How can educators and parents counter this? Why is it so important? Those questions will be on the table Wednesday, when The 74 and the Progressive Policy Institute host their latest webinar, STEM Education and Math […]
EDUCATION
The 74

The 74

373
Followers
1K+
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

News, original reporting and insight about U.S. education and the 74 million children whose lives depend on it.

 https://www.the74million.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy