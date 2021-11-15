ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One in Four Adults Say They Belong on Santa’s Naughty List This Year

 4 days ago

With all the stories about passengers attacking flight attendants, this sounds about right: One in four adults think they belong on Santa’s NAUGHTY list this year. 26% of Americans say they’ve been naughty, but most...

Panhandle Post

The Naughty List: BBB's 12 Scams of Christmas

While 2021 is quickly winding down, scams targeting the public continue to cause trouble. Consumers should watch out for any fraudulent schemes aimed at swiping their cash and stealing personal information. Better Business Bureau (BBB) has a Naughty List with the top 12 scams of Christmas that are most likely to catch consumers and donors off guard during this season.Many of the scams on this list are facilitated through emails and social media platforms, however the latter is where most people are vulnerable. Exercise caution when coming across social media ads about discounted items, event promotions, job opportunities and donation requests, as well as direct messages from strangers. If you are asked to make a payment or donation by wire or e-transfer, through third parties, by prepaid debit or gift cards, treat this as a red flag.
seaislenews.com

Santa Ready For Sea Isle Children’s Wish Lists

Sea Isle City has a direct line to the North Pole. The proof is in Santa’s Mailbox at City Hall year after year for children to slip their carefully thought out wish lists in. With Christmas around the corner, it may be the right time to be extra nice. “Santa...
digg.com

Feeling Festive? Santa's Legs Make For One Heck Of A Hat

It's never too early to make the season bright with a funny hat. Christmas is all about sharing time, food and gifts with our loved ones. We can't pass up an opportunity like this to make them giggle. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Additional submission from...
Daily Mail

Family who covered their home in Christmas lights for over 20 years have festive display banned by council over 'slippery grass' health and safety fears

A family has been banned from putting up Christmas lights on their own home after a housing officer warned them over health and safety fears about 'slippery grass'. For over 20 years, Roger Clifford has put on a glowing display in the village of Feock, Cornwall that has brought festive cheer to visitors from across the country who have come to visit.
People

The Dads Whose Son's Biological Mom Went from Stranger to Friend (and Now Possible Surrogate): 'Incredible'

If you ask Seth Garrison, he will tell you that he has wanted to be a father ever since he was a little boy himself. After meeting and marrying Barret Anspach, the two shared the dream of becoming parents together – but found the adoption process daunting and confusing. They had already been working with a private adoption agency when they were introduced to PairTree, an adoption matchmaking site which seeks to make the process easy and equitable for both adoptive parents and expectant moms.
abccolumbia.com

Tight labor market creates challenge of booking one of Santa’s helpers

(CNN) — As supply chains issues follow us into the holiday season — it’s making it harder to nab those gifts. and now Santa Claus might be joining that list. A tight labor market has many people across the U.S. unable to book one of Santa’s helpers to visit kids ahead of the holidays.
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Castle Shannon’s teen Santa is making his list again

Sam Groesch likes to play Santa. Two years ago, as a junior at Keystone Oaks High School, he started with a stuff-a-bus event and $400. Last year, he identified two hardworking and hard-up KO families — made up of five children and four adults — and fulfilled their Christmas wish lists with $750.
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Holiday Eclairs Shine While Holiday Parfait Lands on the Naughty List at Amorette’s Patisserie in Disney Springs

It’s the holiday season yet again, and that means Amorette’s Patisserie in Disney Springs is cooking up delicious yuletide treats to celebrate. Naturally, we popped by to give them a try and see which ones have been naughty and which are nice. We sampled three today: the Holiday Parfait, the Salted Caramel Éclair, and the Peppermint Éclair.
1069morefm.com

Four in Five Pet Owners Feel Guilty for Lying to Their Pets

Are dogs and cats smart enough to know when you’ve been LYING to them? 80% of pet owners in a new poll said they feel guilty if they lie to their pets, and 70% think their pets know when they’ve been lied to. 43% of us sometimes lie to our...
