Two weeks ago our family increased by two, as we adopted a 7-year-old dog named Little Man and a 4-month-old kitten now renamed as Cooper. As they have adjusted to us and we have adjusted to them, so they also have had to adjust to one another. It is a work in progress. Cooper has done her best to approach Little Man slowly, cautiously, but in the end she only ends up provoking him, so that he wanders off.

PETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO