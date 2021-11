Honda likes to tinker. Remember Asimo, the robot that served no obvious purpose except to shake the hands of dignitaries? Asimo’s life was a lie, but damn if it wasn’t an adorable one. You have to remember, this was like 15 years ago, so the existential dread of technological overreach hadn’t really taken root yet, nor had Facebook outside of colleges. Robots were still cool.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO