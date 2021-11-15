Adele stuns fan by orchestrating surprise proposal at One Night Only concert: ‘She’s crying her eyes out!’

Adele stunned her audience by helping a fan pull off an emotional proposal during her two-hour TV special.

The programme, which was pre-recorded in Los Angeles , included a performance by the star at the Griffith Observatory, as well as an interview of Adele by Oprah Winfrey .

During the concert portion, the singer asked her audience for their cooperation in order to pull of a special surprised. She told them about a couple named Quentin and Ashley who have been together for seven years.

Ashley, she explained, is a vegan chef who recently booked her first big catering job – an achievement she celebrated on the day of the special with Quentin.

The celebration, however, didn’t end there. Instead, Adele asked the crowd to be completely quiet, jokingly telling her audience: “If you make a noise, I’m going to kill you.”

Once the lights were dimmed, a blindfolded Ashley was led onstage. Quentin then knelt down, at which point Ashley removed her blindfold.

“What are you doing?” she asked between sobs.

Quentin thanked her for being patient with him and noted that “this has been a long time coming”.

He then asked Ashley to marry him, to which she said yes.

After Ashley accepted Quentin’s proposal, Adele stepped out, much to the already-stunned Ashley’s surprise.

The singer congratulated the couple and invited them to sit down at the front row and enjoy the rest of the show.

Adele then sang “Make You Feel My Love” and noted of Ashley in between two lines of the song: “She’s crying her eyes out!”