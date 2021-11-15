ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adele stuns fan by orchestrating surprise proposal at One Night Only concert: ‘She’s crying her eyes out!’

By Clémence Michallon
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EY3lU_0cx6gBmq00

Adele stunned her audience by helping a fan pull off an emotional proposal during her two-hour TV special.

The programme, which was pre-recorded in Los Angeles , included a performance by the star at the Griffith Observatory, as well as an interview of Adele by Oprah Winfrey .

During the concert portion, the singer asked her audience for their cooperation in order to pull of a special surprised. She told them about a couple named Quentin and Ashley who have been together for seven years.

Ashley, she explained, is a vegan chef who recently booked her first big catering job – an achievement she celebrated on the day of the special with Quentin.

The celebration, however, didn’t end there. Instead, Adele asked the crowd to be completely quiet, jokingly telling her audience: “If you make a noise, I’m going to kill you.”

Once the lights were dimmed, a blindfolded Ashley was led onstage. Quentin then knelt down, at which point Ashley removed her blindfold.

“What are you doing?” she asked between sobs.

Quentin thanked her for being patient with him and noted that “this has been a long time coming”.

He then asked Ashley to marry him, to which she said yes.

After Ashley accepted Quentin’s proposal, Adele stepped out, much to the already-stunned Ashley’s surprise.

The singer congratulated the couple and invited them to sit down at the front row and enjoy the rest of the show.

Adele then sang “Make You Feel My Love” and noted of Ashley in between two lines of the song: “She’s crying her eyes out!”

HuffingtonPost

Adele Reveals Very Special Audience Member At LA Concert: 'Never Been So Nervous'

Adele has revealed the most important guest at her top secret, star-studded Los Angeles concert last month: her 9-year-old son Angelo. “It was also the first time my son saw me perform and I’ve never been so nervous in my life!!” the British singer tweeted Sunday, hours before the concert special and sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey, “Adele: One Night Only,” was set to air on CBS.
LOS ANGELES, CA
101.9 KELO-FM

Here’s your first look at Adele’s chat with Oprah Winfrey for her ‘One Night Only’ TV special

Adele’s TV special One Night Only airs Sunday night, but we’ve got the first look at it now. In addition to preview clips of Adele belting out “Rolling in the Deep” and “Skyfall” on a gorgeous stage at LA’s Griffith Observatory, CBS has also released a clip of the singer’s sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, which gives serious flashbacks to Oprah’s chat with Prince Harry and Megan Markle earlier this year.
MUSIC
Billboard

Adele Performs 'Hold On' in 'One Night Only' Concert Special Preview: Watch

Adele: One Night Only is only one night away, and Adele is sharing a sneak peek of the concert special with fans. In a clip posted on Adele's social media accounts on Saturday (Nov. 13), only a day away from One Night Only's premiere, the singer previewed a powerful performance of "Hold On," the swelling ballad that was first heard earlier this week. "Hold On" is on the track list of her upcoming album, 30.
CELEBRITIES
WPTV

Adele Helped A Man Propose During Her Concert

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. There are a million ways to pop the question, but the chance of proposing...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'Adele One Night Only': New Clip Shows Adele Take the Stage at Primetime Concert Special

Calling us from the other side, Paramount+ has released a new teaser for their upcoming concert experience, Adele One Night Only, which will premiere on CBS Sunday, November 14, at 8:30-10:30 p.m. ET/8:00-10:00 p.m. PT and will also be made available live and on-demand on the streaming platform. The previously recorded event will take place in Los Angeles’ Griffith Park Observatory and will also include an interview with Oprah Winfrey in the talk show host’s legendary rose garden. The meeting will mark the first time the groundbreaking artist has given a televised conversationally heavy interview as she discusses her new album, the stories behind her songs, life after her divorce from Simon Konecki, weight loss, and parenting her son.
CELEBRITIES
