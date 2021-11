TAMPA, Fla. — It's almost time to break a sweat at the annual Moffitt Cancer Center's "Miles for Moffitt" fundraising event. This Saturday, participants who join individually, with a team or their company will meet at Amalie Arena to walk or run to raise awareness and money for cancer treatments. There will also be a virtual option again, like last year, so runners can join in from afar if they choose.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO