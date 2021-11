When a novel starts with a quote from famous American poet Sylvia Plath, high expectations are set from the beginning. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig follows the life of a woman, Nora, who commits suicide and ends up in a library represting the space between life and death. The library allows Nora to explore parallel worlds where she made different life choices. The novel finds some value through the conceptual, however, the rest fell flat.

