Mississippi Highway Patrol: 8 year old dies in three-vehicle crash on interstate

An eight-year-old died in a three-vehicle car crash Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 3:07 p.m. on November 14, 2021, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a three-vehicle crash on I-20 in Lauderdale County.

A 2015 Lexus R35 driven by 42-year-old Meiko Thompson of Kenner, LA, was westbound on I-20 when the front of her vehicle collided with the rear of a westbound 2021 Kenworth T680 driven by 24-year-old Timothy Mobley of Fort Lauderdale, FL. Mrs. Thompson received severe injuries and was airlifted to UMMC in Jackson.

An eight-year-old male passenger in the Lexus received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

There were no other injuries reported from the crash.

This accident remains under investigation by MHP.