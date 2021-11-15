ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ISS astronauts take emergency precautions as debris flies dangerously close to space station

By Andrew Griffin
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Astronauts on board the International Space Station have been forced to take emergency precautions amid an alert over dangerous space debris.

Crew in both the Russian and American parts of the station went into the Soyuz and SpaceX Crew Dragon capsules in case the debris collided with the ISS . They were instructed to shelter in space in fear of a collision.

They have since returned to the main station and did not find any signs of a collision, according to live Nasa broadcasts of the conversations between the crew and ground control.

The debris cloud appears to be passing by the ISS on a regular, 90-minute schedule, as both of them orbit around the Earth, Nasa said. As such, operations had not returned entirely to normal – some parts of the ISS were still closed off – but engineers on the ground appeared confident that the threat had mostly passed.

The procedures come amid increasing concern about the risk space debris poses to both those in space as well as people down on the ground. The increasing number of satellites above Earth – and the relatively limited resources to clean them up – mean that the changes of a collision are always increasing, and the consequences of such a crash could be significant.

The latest events on the ISS comes just days after Roscosmos said that the ISS had to move its orbital altitude up by more than a kilometre, to avoid another collision with debris. On 10 November, it moved out of the way of a piece of Chinese weather satellite that was destroyed in 2007.

Those manoeuvres were undertaken two days before the expected approach of the satellite debris. If a potential collision is detected without such notice, however, astronauts can be forced to take shelter in their spacecraft in case of an emergency.

Related
The Independent

NASA wants ideas on how to put nuclear reactor on Moon

NASA wants to put a nuclear power plant on the Moon and is asking for ideas on how to do it.The fission power source would be used to support permanent human life on the Moon, before future manned missions to explore Mars.The US space agency is working with the government’s top nuclear research lab, the Department of Energy’s National Laboratory in Idaho, to develop the power source by the end of the decade.“Providing a reliable, high-power system on the moon is a vital next step in human space exploration, and achieving it is within our grasp,” said Sebastian Corbisiero,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Debris#Iss#Astronauts#Russian#American#Spacex#Chinese
The Independent

NASA: Space station remains at high risk from shot satellite

The International Space Station remains at increased risk from orbiting debris following this week’s Russian weapons test, NASA said Thursday. On Monday, Russia launched a missile to destroy a satellite orbiting just above the space station. NASA said late Wednesday that the highest threat to the station and its seven residents was in the first 24 hours. Hatches between many of the station compartments were closed as a precaution, but they were reopened Wednesday. The U.S. Space Command is tracking more than 1,500 satellite fragments, but hundreds of thousands of pieces are too small to see. NASA and the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Future Mars colonists could revolt against mission control on Earth, new study warns

Future Martian settlers will grow increasingly autonomous and could slowly stop sharing information with mission control, according to a study of ‘colonists’ simulated in an extra-terrestrial environment.Project Sirius, 120-day isolation test that is taking place in Russia, seeks to investigate the autonomous behaviours of potential crew.Future missions to Mars, and further planets, will require individual action as the delays between mission control and spacecraft become an insurmountable issue.During the test, which recreated pressurised chambers, landing operations, and a five-minute delay between the subjects and mission control, it was found that the crew quickly functioned confidently and worked collaboratively."The communication characteristics...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Spacecraft using new iodine fuel could transform the space industry, study shows

Engineers have successfully tested a spacecraft powered by iodine, in a development that could help transform spaceflight.At the moment, spacecraft that use electric propulsion usually use xenon. But it is expensive, difficult to store and rare to find.As such, the space industry needs to a propellant to replace it and help overcome those issues. One possibility is iodine.Iodine is cheaper, found more easily, and can be stored in its solid form. It has also been found to be more efficient when it is used in tests on Earth.Until now, however, a spacecraft has never been propelled entirely by an electric...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ScienceAlert

New Electric Propulsion Engine For Spacecraft Test-Fired in Orbit For First Time

For the satellites spinning around Earth, using electricity to ionize and push particles of xenon gets them to go where they need to go. While xenon atoms ionize easily and are heavy enough to build thrust, the gas is rare and expensive, not to mention difficult to store. Thanks to new research, we could soon have an alternative. Enter iodine.  Full in-orbit operation of a satellite powered by iodine gas has now been carried out by space tech company ThrustMe, and the technology promises to lead to satellite propulsion systems that are more efficient and affordable than ever before. The iodine electric propulsion system...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Cheddar News

How the Russian Missile Test Endangers the ISS With Space Debris

Joey Roulette, space reporter for The New York Times, joined Cheddar to break down the intense backlash Russia is seeing after its missile test sent destroyed a non-functioning satellite and sent thousands of pieces of debris potentially at the ISS, endangering astronauts onboard. He said while the blast happened days ago, there is still some risk to the station as the space junk threat remains. So far, the U.S., NATO, and the European Union have condemned Russia for the test.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

SpaceX's Musk: 1st Starship test flight to orbit in January

SpaceX founder Elon Musk said Wednesday that his company will attempt to launch its futuristic, bullet-shaped Starship to orbit in January, but he’s not betting on success for that first test flight.“There's a lot of risk associated with this first launch, so I would not say that it is likely to be successful, but we'll make a lot of progress,” he said during a virtual meeting organized by the National Academy of Sciences. Musk said he's confident Starship — launching for the first time atop a mega booster — will successfully reach orbit sometime in 2022. After a dozen...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Russia responds after debris from explosion caused emergency at International Space Station

Russia has responded after the US accused it of having endangered astronauts by triggering an explosion in space.It said that it had conducted a test of an anti-satellite weapon, which involved destroying an old and long-defunct Soviet satellite. But it denied that the test had ever put anyone in danger.It followed accusations from the US that the explosion had led to a vast debris field, with hundreds of thousands of pieces of satellite that could have collided with the International Space Station.Amid fear over what might happen if that debris cloud collided with the floating lab, the crew – both US...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Q+A What is space debris and how dangerous is it?

STOCKHOLM, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Russia's test on Monday to blow up one of its own satellites in space has drawn criticism for endangering the crew of the International Space Station and, experts say, created a debris field that has increased risks to space activities for years. WHAT IS SPACE...
ASTRONOMY
MSNBC

Russia missile test blamed for space debris that forced astronauts to take shelter

Russia confirmed Tuesday that it conducted a missile test targeting an old space satellite, leading International Space Station astronauts to take cover after debris from the blast headed in their direction. The United States branded the test “dangerous and irresponsible,” but Russia rejected the accusation. Kerry Sanders joins José Díaz-Balart from the Kennedy Space Center to discuss. Nov. 16, 2021.
MILITARY
The Independent

The Independent

