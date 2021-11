Industrial Media has entered into an overall deal with House of NonFiction, Alex Stapleton’s new unscripted production company. Stapleton is an Emmy-winning filmmaker who is currently directing two projects for HBO. She recently completed the docu-series “Pride” for FX, which chronicles the American LGBTQ+ civil rights movement. Other recent credits include “Hello Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea,” “Shut Up & Dribble,” and “The Playbook.” She made her directorial debut with the critically acclaimed film “Corman’s World: Exploits of a Hollywood Rebel.” “For the past several years, Alex has been one of the most sought-after filmmakers in non-fiction and we are thrilled that our...

