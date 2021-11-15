ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Kenyan policemen guilty of manslaughter in British aristocrat’s death

By Reuters
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vF9Zu_0cx6dJxH00

Four Kenyan policemen were found guilty of manslaughter on Monday in the death of Alexander Monson, the son of a British aristocrat who was found dead in a police cell in the beach town of Diani in 2012.

Kenyan High Court judge Eric Ogola issued the verdict at a hearing in the coastal city of Mombasa. The high-profile case had shone a spotlight on police brutality in the east African country.

Monson, 28, was found dead after being arrested for what the police said was smoking cannabis during a night out in Diani, near Mombasa on Kenya’s Indian Ocean coast.

“The drugs were planted on the deceased after his death as a cover up,” said Ogola, adding that Monson was in perfect health prior to his arrival at the station and that he was “brutally tortured” while there.

The four policemen are Naftali Chege, Charles Wangombe Munyiri, Baraka Bulima and John Pamba.

Monson was the son of Nicholas, the 12th Baron Monson and heir to a family estate in Lincolnshire in eastern England.

Two reports by government pathologists concluded that Monson had died after suffering a traumatic blow to the head. An inquest found there had been attempts to cover up the incident and threats against witnesses.

Reuters

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Fifth teenager found guilty of manslaughter over killing of Keon Lincoln

A fifth teenager has been found guilty of manslaughter over the killing of 15-year-old Keon Lincoln, who was shot and stabbed outside his home in Birmingham. Four other teenagers, including a 14-year-old gunman, were found guilty of Keon’s murder on Thursday. The group got out of a stolen car, chased Keon Lincoln down the street and repeatedly stabbed him on January 21. He was then shot in the stomach as he lay on the ground, the court heard. A jury at Birmingham Crown Court found 18-year-old Kieron Donaldson guilty of manslaughter on Thursday. Donaldson was cleared of murder by a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lincolnshire Police#Aristocrat#Police Brutality#British#Kenyan High Court#East African#Reuters
NJ.com

Man found guilty of reckless manslaughter in death of robbery victim

A jury has convicted a South Jersey man in the 2017 death of a robbery victim in his home. Larry A. Bohrer, 52, of Pittsgrove Township, was found guilty Friday of reckless manslaughter, but not guilty of murder in the death of 58-year-old Michael A. Fazzio, whose body was found in his Elk Township home on March 13, 2017.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Philly

Bensalem Man, Matthew Lavender, Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter In Connection To Woman’s Overdose Death

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A 25-year-old Bensalem man has been arrested and charged in connection to supplying fentanyl that led to a woman’s overdose death in July. Matthew Lavender was charged with drug delivery resulting in death, involuntary manslaughter, and other charges, the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office announced on Friday. Lavender was arranged and sent to the Bucks County County Correctional Facility and bail was set at $1 million. Lavender’s arrest follows an investigation by Bucks County officials that began with the overdose death of 25-year-old Nikki Lee Silva in July. Investigators determined that Lavender was the person who supplied the...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
yourvalley.net

Woman accused in Tucson murder pleads guilty to manslaughter

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A woman who prompted a nationwide manhunt after escaping custody with her husband in 2019 has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in a Tucson murder case. Prosecutors said 61-year-old Susan Barksdale entered into a plea agreement Wednesday. She is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 10. Her...
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
TMZ.com

Zac Stacy Victim Back In Hospital Over Injuries Suffered In Attack

Kristin Evans -- the woman who was brutally attacked by Zac Stacy -- is back in the hospital dealing with injuries she suffered in the violent incident, TMZ Sports has learned. Sources tell us Evans, who initially received medical care in the hours following the attack, returned to the hospital...
NFL
The Independent

Atlanta influencers with eight children found dead in murder-suicide, police say

A married couple has left behind eight children after they died in a murder-suicide just six months after moving to Atlanta, Georgia to expand their businesses. Keianna Burns, 44, and Ronnell Burns, 46, were home alone on 6 November just before 9pm when Ms Burns shot her husband to death and then killed herself with the weapon, police have said. Ms Burns posted a video of herself singing and dancing with one of her children just hours before the shootings. Police said the child was with a relative when the couple died. “I’m asking you one thing, because I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Cassidy Rainwater: Police chief reveals woman’s flesh was found in freezer after calling on online sleuths to stop commenting on case

Details about the death of a 33-year-old woman whose remains were discovered in a freezer have been revealed, a month after authorities asked online sleuths to stop speculating about her disappearance. According to authorities in Missouri, Cassidy Rainwater went missing in late July and was kidnapped and allegedly caged by two men who were charged for her murder on Wednesday.Dallas County authorities said James Phelps and Timothy Norton kidnapped Ms Rainwater around the time of her disappearance, allegedly forcing her into a cage. Photos from FBI investigators that were included in court documents on Wednesday also showed her dismembered and semi-naked...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

343K+
Followers
134K+
Post
172M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy