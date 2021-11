BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox are in the market for an infielder this offseason, and are reportedly one of the many teams in the mix for Javier Baez. That comes according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, who reported Boston’s interest in Baez on Tuesday. Baez is a free agent after he hit .265 with 31 homers over 138 games for the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets in 2021. Baez had a solid season overall, driving in 87 runs and scoring 80 on his own, but he also struck out a league-leading 184 times. The 28-year-old was a favorite among Cubs fans...

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO