Country duo LoCash got to cross an item off their musical bucket list when they wrote a new song called "Beach Boys" for their new project — with the actual Beach Boys. The duo wanted to incorporate where they grew up and where they still go to escape as they’ve gotten older into their new music. Their latest EP, Woods & Water, is full of upbeat numbers, representing Preston Brust’s growing up in Kokomo, Ind. (woods) and Chris Lucas’ raising in Baltimore (water).

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO