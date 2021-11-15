ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Best budget gift for dads

By Jennifer Manfrin, BestReviews
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o2csq_0cx6cBe000

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Which budget gift for dad is best?

Shopping with limited funds can be challenging, especially when you are looking for a gift for someone as special as Dad. You need to find an item your father will love and you can afford, but one that doesn’t suggest that you scrimped on your purchase.

Are you in need of more gift ideas? Check out these guides:

Types of budget gifts for dads

The best gifts for dads come in many shapes, sizes and categories, and are as different as each individual father. Shopping on a budget can take some extra thought to find the perfect present, but the good news is that there is a wide variety of awesome options when it comes to inexpensive gifts for dads. Here are some categories to inspire you:

  • Handy items such as tools
  • Sentimental keepsakes
  • Outdoorsy must-haves
  • Clothing essentials
  • Kitchen and cooking gadgets
  • Tech items

Best budget gifts for dads

Father’s Day may come to mind when you think of shopping for Dad, but the right gifts are suitable for any occasion — and they don’t have to cost a lot to make an impression. Our roundup starts with gifts for Dad under $10 and maxes out at $35.

Best budget gift for dads: under $10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OLT3v_0cx6cBe000

HORUSDY Magnetic Wristband

What you need to know: Any dad who frequently does projects around the house will appreciate this metal-grasping magnetic wristband.

What you’ll love: This is a good choice for do-it-yourself dads, as this magnetic wristband grasps hardware and keeps it handy. It also features two pockets to stow a few small items.

What you should consider: The fit tends to be somewhat loose on smaller wrists.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AnS9O_0cx6cBe000

Chef Craft Wine Opener

What you need to know: If you are looking for an affordable gift for a wine connoisseur dad, this is a good option.

What you’ll love: This affordable wine opener is straightforward to use. The 4.5-inch corkscrew is a practical size that works well with most wine corks.

What you should consider: It’s not the most durable option, but has nice features for the price.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hR9VJ_0cx6cBe000

Amazon Gift Card

What you need to know: Choose an Amazon gift card for as little as $10 for a flexible gift.

What you’ll love: This is a versatile gift that allows Dad to use it toward any item on Amazon. There’s no expiration date.

What you should consider: Some consumers don’t think a gift card is very personal.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y6m1T_0cx6cBe000

Nite Ize DoohicKey Multi-Tool Keychain

What you need to know: This is a simple gift that’s unique and has many uses.

What you’ll love: Small yet useful, this keychain is a multitool with a ruler, bottle opener, wrench, box cutter, carabiner clip and screwdriver.

What you should consider: It’s quite small, but that doesn’t detract from its usefulness.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW

Best budget gift for dads: $10-$25

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22fS8G_0cx6cBe000

Surf N Sport Runner Sunglasses

What you need to know: These stylish sunglasses offer excellent sun protection yet are available at a fraction of the cost of high-end options.

What you’ll love: These sunglasses impress with their classic full-frame design and comfortable fit. The acrylic lenses provide 100% UVB and UVA protection.

What you should consider: The frames may break fairly easily, so they should be handled with care.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lNu66_0cx6cBe000

Smartwool Merino 150 Beanie

What you need to know: Lightweight yet warm, this versatile beanie makes a great gift for active, outdoorsy dads.

What you’ll love: This beanie is crafted of Merino wool and features a trim, form-fitting style that makes it ideal for performing outdoor activities in different weather conditions. It can easily be worn with helmets, too.

What you should consider: The fit may be a bit snug for some wearers.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry and Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kvlaF_0cx6cBe000

Personalized I Love You Dad Frame

What you need to know: If you are looking for a handmade gift that can be personalized, this beautiful frame is a good choice.

What you’ll love: This is a handmade frame that you can customize by adding the name of the gift-giver. It’s made of an attractive leatherette material that comes in a choice of three colors.

What you should consider: If your dad isn’t the type to display photos, this gift isn’t very practical.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=473d74_0cx6cBe000

Apollo Tools 39-Piece Tool Set

What you need to know: Handy and woodworking dads need a set of tools, and this collection offers numerous useful pieces for a low price.

What you’ll love: Although inexpensive, this tool kit comes with 39 pieces, including essential tools like a hammer, screwdrivers, hex keys and scissors. It’s a good kit for projects and tasks around the house.

What you should consider: Some of the tools don’t fit well in the included case. The tape measure is quite flimsy.

Where to buy: Home Depot and Amazon

SHOP NOW

Best budget gift for dads: $26-$35

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xT65D_0cx6cBe000

YETI 20-Ounce Tumbler

What you need to know: This is a classic YETI tumbler that’s spacious enough to hold an ample amount of your dad’s favorite beverage, while keeping it warm or cold for hours.

What you’ll love: It’s one of YETI’s most popular tumblers, thanks to its large capacity. It’s well-insulated and durable, which makes it great for outdoor adventures.

What you should consider: The downside of the large design is that it’s a bit bulky.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry and Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FQ1HA_0cx6cBe000

Cuisinart 13-Piece Wooden Grill Tool Set

What you need to know: Dads who enjoy grilling will appreciate each component of this comprehensive, 13-piece set.

What you’ll love: This grill set includes essential tools that boast a long reach and durable wooden handles. A sturdy case is included for keeping the pieces organized.

What you should consider: Quality control issues that include damaged or broken tools have been reported.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed Bath and Beyond and Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23ZjVR_0cx6cBe000

Champion Middleweight Jersey Hoodie

What you need to know: Whether working out, walking the dog, or hanging out with the kids, a pullover hoodie is a wardrobe staple Dad will reach for time after time.

What you’ll love: With a casual style and soft cotton material, this pullover is versatile for everyday wear in chilly weather. It has an attached hood and roomy pockets.

What you should consider: The sizes tend to fit on the small side, and the material may shrink a little when washed.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s and Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kxg2z_0cx6cBe000

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite

What you need to know: It’s easy to give the gift of streaming with the affordable Fire TV Stick Lite that can be controlled by voice.

What you’ll love: This is an inexpensive yet popular streaming device by Amazon that is easy to set up and use, plus it has built-in Alexa.

What you should consider: Unlike pricier options, this model doesn’t have TV controls.

Where to buy: Amazon

SHOP NOW

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Manfrin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
whowhatwear

Amazon Is Having an Epic One-Day Sale—These Are the 30 Items Not to Miss

Prime Day may be long gone (for now), but Amazon is up to something else—just in time for holiday-shopping season. Amazon recently kicked off its Deal of the Day series of sales, running now through the end of the year. This means there are one-day discounts on a variety of items to come, but today, October 26, the focus is on fashion.
YOGA
SPY

Amazon Is Already Offering Major Black Friday Discounts — Shop the Best Ones Now (Updated)

We’re all trying to get a head start on shopping this year. There’s a lot of reasons for that. First of all, all sorts of shipping delays going on right now means our packages may take longer to arrive, but also, the earlier we start, the more time we have to find a great deal on the items on our holiday gift and wish lists. Thankfully, stores seem to be on the same page as us, and some are starting their Black Friday sales early. Like, October early. Amazon has launched a pre-Black Friday sale that they call “Black Friday-worthy deals,”...
INTERNET
E! News

Thoughtful Gift Ideas for Every Type of Dad

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. The holidays will be here before you know it. If you are trying to figure...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
WTOP

Best virtual and digital gifts

From computer chip shortages to backlogged ports, a number of factors might make it difficult to find some gift items on store shelves this year. And even if you can find the gift you want, expected shipping delays may make it hard to get it to the intended recipient in time.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Gifts#Fatherhood#Design#Weather#Bestreviews#Amazon Shop#Chef Craft Wine Opener
WGNO

Best margarita gift set

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which margarita gift set is best? A popular and beloved drink, the margarita is a versatile cocktail that’s easy to make at home. Its traditional form features three simple ingredients, but the signature margarita glass is what really makes the drink stand out. A margarita set […]
FOOD & DRINKS
IGN

Gifts That Exude Powerful Dad Energy: Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Sometimes the toughest person to find the perfect gift for is your dad. So, as the holiday shopping season is here, we've rounded up some of the best gifts for dad you can find. From useful tools like portable grills and coolers, to movies and TV shows dad will love like Star Trek, Indiana Jones, and Lord of the Rings, continue reading to find the perfect gift for your old man.
NFL
WKRG

Best volleyball gift

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Coming up with gift ideas for all the loved ones in your life can be quite stressful. Are you shopping for a volleyball player, coach or avid fan? There are plenty of gift ideas that are not only fun, cost-effective and durable, but will ease your stress and exceed the expectations of that special someone.
SPORTS
houstoniamag.com

Best Gifts For The Millennial Women

The products listed here were independently selected by a member of the editorial staff. Should you choose to purchase a product through a link on this page, we may receive an affiliate commission. As you write up your list on what to get for the millennial women in your life,...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
The Hollywood Reporter

Shopping: Black Friday Has Already Begun — These Are the Best Early Sales at Amazon, Target and More (Updated)

The holiday shopping season is already well underway. Though Black Friday doesn’t officially start until the day after Thanksgiving, online and brick-and-mortar retailers have already begun offering deals on Apple products, smart home devices, toys, small electronics, home goods, fashion, jewelry, beauty and other gift-ready items. Amazon and Target have been offering some of the best early Black Friday deals since the beginning of October, and other retailers (including Nordstrom) are kicking off their holiday savings events this week. When does Black Friday start? Black Friday begins Nov. 26 and Cyber Monday starts on Nov. 29, but many sales will continue through the...
SHOPPING
The Independent

Black Friday home and kitchen deals 2021: Best early discounts on Shark, Gtech, KitchenAid, Dyson and more

The countdown to Black Friday – aka, the biggest shopping event of the year – is officially on. The big day is now just one week away, but a number of brands and retailers have already started to tease out early deals, from Very, AO and Shark to Boots, Superdrug and, of course, Amazon, meaning now really is the time to get out your shopping list. The annual sale bonanza seems to get bigger and longer every year, with more retailers joining in on the action and slashing prices on everything from alcohol and games consoles to mattresses and...
SHOPPING
WOWK 13 News

Best high-end gift for your brother

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which high-end gift for your brother is best?  Whether you’re looking for gifts for a younger brother or the best gift for a big brother, it can be tough to select the right one. A high-end gift may be just the ticket for the best […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Polygon

Polygon’s 2021 budget gift guide for the holidays

The holidays are right around the corner. That means it’s time to start thinking about the best gifts for 2021. Thankfully, you don’t need to spend ton to get something amazing for your friends, family, or coworkers. Whether you’re looking to buy gifts for someone who loves video games, entertainment, or hobbies, we have you covered.
SHOPPING
WOWK 13 News

The best novelty gifts for expecting mothers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which novelty gift for expecting mothers is best?  Whether you’re shopping for a mom-to-be, family member or friend, usually the best gifts are the ones that are functional, yet pampering at the same time. Regardless of whether someone is a first-time or third-time mom, nurturing […]
LIFESTYLE
WOWK 13 News

Best self-care gifts for teachers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Showing teachers appreciation with gifts There’s no shortage of self-care gifts on the market, with plenty of products to comfort, relax and delight. The trick to finding the best gifts for teachers boils down to paying close attention to how they spend their free time and […]
EDUCATION
24/7 Wall St.

50 Top Tech Gifts Under $100

Retail sales experts think Americans will boost holiday spending to record levels this year. In October, the National Retail Federation forecast retail sales in November and December will increase between 8.5% and 10.5% from the previous year, respectively, to between $843.4 and $859 billion. The 800-pound gorilla in the room is inflation, which clocked in […]
BUSINESS
News Channel 34

Buying for a home chef this holiday season? Here are the best 18 deals for kitchen gear available today

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re shopping for kitchen items this holiday season, you don’t have to wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday to find amazing deals. Numerous top-selling products any home chef would love are already on sale at prices sure to impress. Whether you’re looking for […]
SHOPPING
WOWK 13 News

Best holiday gifts for employees

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which holiday gift for employees is best? When the holidays roll around, in addition to friends and family, you may also have to shop for employees. Many professionals buy holiday gifts for their employees to show their appreciation. While you may spend the better part of […]
TRAVEL
SPY

The Best Black Friday Appliance Deals: Save Hundreds at Walmart, Target, Amazon and More!

Table of Contents The Best Macy’s Black Friday Appliance Deals The Best Amazon Black Friday Appliance Deals The Best Walmart Black Friday Appliance Deals The Best Target Black Friday Appliance Deals Black Friday is almost here! If you’re a regular SPY reader, then you’ve already seen our main roundups of the year’s best Black Friday Tech Deals and the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals overall. Black Friday sales usually start on, well, Black Friday. However, this year, due to shipping issues and delays, everything is happening weeks earlier. That means, while there are still deals to look forward to, there’s already the chance to...
ELECTRONICS
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
933K+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy