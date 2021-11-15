ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Rachel Sumner Headlines Cafe 9 Bill, After 19-Month Covid Postponement

By Brian Slattery
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BnNQD_0cx6brJN00

Rachel Sumner flashed a broad smile from the Cafe Nine stage. “I’m so excited that we get to have the show that wasn’t,” she said to the full house that had come to hear her, a Boston-based musician, perform, with New Haven-based acts Mercy Choir and Lys Guillorn supporting. The show had been originally scheduled at Cafe Nine for April 2020. On Saturday night, it happened at last.

The show opened with a set from Paul Belbusti, a.k.a. Mercy Choir, performing solo with electric guitar. “Let’s hear it for Cafe Nine,” he said, referring to its long-running status as the musicians’ living room. “I’ve been playing here since I was a young lad.” He moved fast through a series of songs from the newer half of his catalog, elliptical songs full of humor and yearning, receiving hearty applause at the end of each number. He and Guillorn managed a seamless segue from one set to the other by performing a few songs together, including from their 2013 collaborative project Trouble. Their instruments and voices meshed as well as ever.

For her own set, In 30 seconds, explaining the long road from the show’s original cancelled date to now, Lys Guillorn took the audience through the past year and a half — how in April 2020 the three acts had quickly figured out how to do a livestreamed show (”>read the Independent’s April 2020 article about that; note the lack of the word “livestream”). She talked about the learning curve of figuring out technical difficulties, of getting better at performing from one’s home, and then at last being able to go out again. “We’re here,” she said, to a round of applause.

“Do you want to hear a new song or a really new song?” she asked, adding an expletive. The audience chose the latter. As she tuned up, she joked, “my two stage fears are cotton mouth and potty mouth.” Her songs did most of the talking, though — especially two pandemic songs, including “Dolores and I,” which appeared on the first Free as Birds compilation Waiting on a Sunrise in May 2020. Sharply observed and full of heart, Guillorn’s songs connected easily with an eager audience.

Rachel Sumner took the stage with a full band — Ira Klein on guitar, Mike Siegel on upright bass, and Kat Wallace (of Wallace and Sasso) on fiddle and harmonies — ready with a full hand of originals and a few choice covers that ranged from uptempo, feel-good songs to deeply contemplative material. She sang one song about her mother, explaining that she has a very close relationship with her and just recently got to fly to California to visit her, “which is why I can sing this song without crying,” she said. The song got an extra boost of supportive cheers.

Another song was about the Radium Girls, factory workers who painted the faces of watches with radium initially so soldiers in World War I could see what time it was at night; they were told radium was safe to work with and succumbed to radiation poisoning — though not before starting a long legal battle that led to a series of reforms and paved the way for the creation of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. “I didn’t know about it until a couple years ago and it shocked me,” Sumner said. “So I decided to tell as many people as possible.” The song that followed was haunting and sad, a proper vessel for a difficult truth.

Throughout, Siegel held down the rhythm with Sumner on guitar, while Klein created texture and provided choice solos, and Wallace fleshed out the band’s sound with filigreed lines, strong harmonies, and acrobatic leads. Sumner radiated happiness from the stage, expressing how glad she was to be performing again and thanking the audience for coming out to see her. The applause at the end of the set sounded like it really had been a year and half in coming.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WANE-TV

MercyMe postpones Fort Wayne show due to COVID-19 cases

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — MercyMe has canceled its Fort Wayne show scheduled for Friday night due to COVID-19 among its tour personnel. The show was scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Memorial Coliseum. A Memorial Coliseum official confirmed the postponement to WANE 15. The show will be rescheduled, MercyMe...
FORT WAYNE, IN
13abc.com

Maumee Schools postpones fall play after positive COVID cases

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Maumee City Schools postponed its fall play after production members tested positive for COVID-19. The Great Gatsby was originally scheduled to run through Nov. 19 through Nov. 21. A message from the district said that COVID-19 protocols were enforced despite the positive cases. “Out of an...
MAUMEE, OH
KCRA.com

20 months after pandemic shutdown, sisters reopen popular Roseville cafe

Twenty months after the pandemic forced restaurants to close, four sisters followed their father's advice that the "right things are worth waiting for" and reopened the Four Sisters Cafe, a popular breakfast and lunch spot in Roseville, this week. "Turning on the open sign was surreal," said Tricia Cleland, one...
ROSEVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
New Haven, CT
Coronavirus
New Haven, CT
Entertainment
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Health
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Coronavirus
pvtimes.com

Legendary country, pop singer dies at 96

It’s uncertain how many locals knew that a legendary and famed singer was a resident of Pahrump for over two decades. Sue Thompson, born Eva Sue McKee, an American pop and country music singer that started her rise to fame in the late 1940s, died on Sept. 23. She was 96.
PAHRUMP, NV
froggyweb.com

Trace’s Takes: Legendary Actor Sean Connery Dead At 90

The Scottish actor was best known for his portrayal of James Bond, being the first to bring the role to the big screen and appearing in seven of the spy thrillers. Sir Sean died peacefully in his sleep in the Bahamas, having been “unwell for some time”, his son said.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Hospice nurse reveals what people say before dying

A hospice nurse from California has revealed what most people say before they die.Julie, who goes only by her first name on social media, has been working as a hospice nurse in Los Angeles for the past five years and has been educating people about death on TikTok.Hospice care is a type of health care that focuses on relieving a terminally ill patient’s pain and symptoms and attending to their emotional and spiritual needs at the end of life.“I love educating patients and families about what to expect with hospices and what to expect with the specific disease they are...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Siegel
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Doing This, Starting Jan. 13

The COVID vaccination process in the U.S. has evolved significantly over the past year. Just a few months ago, we did not have booster shots or the vast majority of vaccine mandates that are now in place. These mandates have stretched far and wide, affecting the places unvaccinated people can work, eat, and even visit. But most of these requirements were put in place before vaccines were available to children, since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) only authorized Pfizer's pediatric vaccine for use in kids 5 to 11 on Oct. 29. Now, new vaccine mandates are factoring in children.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bay News 9

Veteran character actor Dean Stockwell dead at 85

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Flowers will be placed Tuesday on the Hollywood Walk of Fame star of actor Dean Stockwell, who was nominated for an Oscar for his performance in "Married to the Mob" and is best known for roles in "Blue Velvet" and the TV series "Quantum Leap." Robert...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Postponement#Covid#Electric Guitar#Mercy Choir
Hello Magazine

Princess Alexandra's four-acre mansion where she lost the Queen's wedding present

The Queen's first cousin Princess Alexandra lives in an impressive property in Richmond Park known as Thatched House Lodge. The Grade-II listed property was originally built as two houses in 1673 for Richmond Park keepers, before serving as a grace-and-favour home for succeeding members of the royal family. Situated on four acres of land, the mansion has been home to The Honourable Lady Ogilvy since 1963, who previously shared it with her late husband Sir Angus Ogilvy and their two children James and Marina.
CELEBRITIES
Mic

Lady Antebellum might have changed their name, but they’re still causing harm to Black artists

A popular coping mechanism throughout the outrageousness of 2020 was the social media trend of keeping track of what you didn’t expect to be on your 2020 bingo card. One item that certainly qualified was popular country band, Lady Antebellum, trying to steal the stage name of Black blues singer, Anita White. Over a year later, the fight for the rights to the name “Lady A” is still boiling over — and the scales are unfortunately not tipping in White’s favor. This past weekend, Spotify went so far as to remove an entire newly released album by New Orleans singer-songwriter Lilli Lewis, just for featuring White on one track.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
BBC

Parents' tribute to Grand Canyon crash brothers

The parents of two brothers who were among five Britons killed in a Grand Canyon helicopter crash said they "put a smile on everyone's face". Stuart and Jason Hill, 30 and 32, from Worthing, died with Stuart's girlfriend Becky Dobson, 27, in February 2018. Their friends, Ellie Udall, from Worthing,...
ACCIDENTS
architecturaldigest.com

Tour Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli’s Los Angeles Home

When Samira Wiley moved into Lauren Morelli’s Los Angeles home in 2016, the space had been recently decorated by designer Stefani Stein. The couple found happiness inside Morelli’s crisp and colorful bungalow, and yet, “it felt like [Samira] was living in my space, as opposed to something that was co-created,” the television producer and writer says. Three years later, recently married and ready to start a family, the couple decided to find a new home—one that reflected both of their design sensibilities.
CELEBRITIES
stereoboard.com

James Taylor Postpones UK And European Tour Due To COVID-19

James Taylor has postponed his UK and European tour plans. The legendary singer-songwriter was due to hit the road with his All-Star Band early in 2022, but the shows have been pulled due to coronavirus travel restrictions, with new dates yet to be confirmed. Previously purchased tickets will remain valid...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy