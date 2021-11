WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The American Red Cross of Georgia says its blood supply is the lowest for this time of year in more than a decade. Tammy Bearden with the American Red Cross says blood drives usually pick up in the fall, so it's rare to see a shortage this time of year, but right now, the Red Cross is facing an emergency appeal and needs to collect around 10,000 extra units in the next several weeks to recover.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO