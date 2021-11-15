ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Encanto' Review: Disney's Lush and Lovely Animated Fairy Tale, Fueled by a Tasty Batch of Lin-Manuel Miranda Songs

By Owen Gleiberman
SFGate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Encanto” is a lively, lovely, lushly enveloping digitally animated musical fairy tale. It’s the 60th animated feature produced by the Walt Disney company, and to borrow a phrase from the old Disney TV series, it’s set in a wonderful world of color — a rapturously imagined, rainbow-gorgeous village tucked inside the...

www.sfgate.com

SFGate

'Tick, Tick... Boom!' Review: Lin-Manuel Miranda Makes 'Rent' Creator Jonathan Larson's Self-Portrait Feel Even More Personal

Initially conceived as a one-man “rock monologue,” then taking on an unexpected new depth after the early death of its creator at age 35, Jonathan Larson’s “Tick, Tick… Boom!” is a show uniquely suited to the musical theater crowd — and not just the masses of fans Larson won over with “Rent.” It resonates especially strongly with the writers, performers and fellow creatives who can identify with how he articulated the struggle to be recognized, to make meaningful work and, according to the high bar Larson set for himself, to “wake up a generation.” People like Lin-Manuel Miranda.
MOVIES
AFP

Lin-Manuel Miranda debuts 'tick, tick... Boom!' and eyes new projects

Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of Broadway sensation "Hamilton," said Wednesday he had returned to his first love of cinema with his directorial debut "tick tick... Boom!" -- but is itching to write musical theater again. The movie, which had its world premiere at AFI Fest in Los Angeles, pays tribute to Jonathan Larson, the writer of "Rent" who was Broadway's wunderkind a generation before Miranda. "Film was my first love. I fell in love with movies, my grandfather owned a VHS video store when I was a kid -- Miranda Video," Miranda told AFP. "I spent my summers watching everything -- very little of it appropriate to a child of seven or eight years of age, but I watched it all!
MOVIES
The Independent

Tick, Tick... Boom! review: Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut is the ultimate defence of theatre kids

Dir: Lin-Manuel Miranda. Starring: Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesús, Joshua Henry, Judith Light, Vanessa Hudgens. Cert 12, 115 minutesTheatre kids are always a little insufferable. It’s just part of their DNA. And Tick, Tick… Boom! is created entirely by them and for them, adapted by Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda from a stage show by Rent’s Jonathan Larson. Inevitably, this will annoy some – they’ll find it all far too earnest, too shameless in its desire for likeability. But what other kind of person would seek a life where every emotion lives in search of a beat? Who else...
THEATER & DANCE
Vogue Magazine

In Lin-Manuel Miranda's Directing Debut, Andrew Garfield Stuns as Rent Creator Jonathan Larson

If you’re in the market for a stage and screen actor of peerless honesty, fervor, and daring, Andrew Garfield is your man. But when it comes to high-octane, sell-it-to-the-back-row musical theater performers, his is not the first name that springs to mind. So, it’s a testament to Lin-Manuel Miranda’s genius for spotting unlikely connections that, while he was watching Garfield’s Tony-winning performance in the 2018 Broadway revival of Angels in America, he immediately knew that he had found the leading man for his upcoming film adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s autobiographical pop musical Tick, Tick... Boom! “It was such an incredible feat, and I thought, Oh, this guy can do anything,” Miranda recalls. “He was such a life force—he burned so bright on that stage—and I realized that he had everything I was looking for: incredible intensity but also incredible empathy.”
MOVIES
digg.com

Is Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'tick, tick... Boom!' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

Accomplished entertainer and facial-expression extraordinaire Lin-Manuel Miranda's feature-length film "tick, tick… Boom!' is out in select cinemas this week and will be streaming on Netflix next week. It's an adaptation of the eponymous musical written by Jonathan Larson and stars Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp and Vanessa Hudgens, among others. Is...
MOVIES
whbl.com

Lin-Manuel Miranda launches film festival with directorial debut

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – “Hamilton” writer Lin-Manuel Miranda opened the American Film Institute’s festival on Wednesday with the premiere of his directorial debut, “Tick, Tick… BOOM!”, a musical by Jonathan Larson, most famous for Broadway hit “Rent”. Larson died at 32 from a heart condition and received three posthumous Tony...
MOVIES
The New Yorker

Lin-Manuel Miranda Goes in Search of Lost Time

The musical “Tick, Tick . . . Boom!” is, in a word, haunted. When Jonathan Larson wrote it, he was a struggling theatre composer facing down his thirtieth birthday, despondent after years of rejection for his dystopian rock musical, “Superbia.” In the fall of 1990, Larson workshopped a new one-man show, originally titled “Boho Days,” about a frustrated composer named Jonathan who was turning thirty. The next year, it was renamed “Tick, Tick . . . Boom!” Larson, accompanied by a band, sat at a piano and griped, in song, about his stalled career and his desperation for a breakout hit. The “Tick, Tick” of the title was the insistent warning in his ears—after all, his idol, Stephen Sondheim, had opened his first Broadway show when he was twenty-seven. “They’re singing ‘Happy Birthday,’ / You just want to lay down and cry,” Larson sang. Soon after, Larson did write a breakthrough musical, but he didn’t live to see its success. He died in 1996, of an aortic aneurysm, hours before the first scheduled Off Broadway performance of “Rent.”
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

‘Julia’ Arrives With A Culinary Marketing Blitz; Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Tik, Tik… Boom!’ In Theaters – Specialty Preview

Sony Pictures Classics releases Telluride-darling documentary Julia with a national TV push, culinary events and virtual screenings through November hosted by famous chefs from Alice Waters (San Francisco) and Johnny Spero (Boston) to Jamie Bissonnette (Houston) and luminaries from New York, LA, Philly and Miami. Directors Betsy West and Julie Cohen talked up the film on one Today show segment, followed by another, where food stylist Susan Spungen made Child’s recipe for pear and almond tarts. Chef Marcus Samuelsson – who appears in the film — cooked Julia Child’s classic roasted chicken and glazed carrots on Rachel Ray. A Nightline interview...
MOVIES
The Guardian

tick, tick … BOOM! review – Lin-Manuel Miranda’s heartfelt tribute to Broadway

Lin-Manuel Miranda gives us an unashamed sugar rush of showbiz rapture and showbiz solemnity in this heartfelt tribute to Broadway talent Jonathan Larson, played here by Andrew Garfield. Larson was the composer who created the smash-hit 90s show Rent but died at 35 of an aortic failure, just before opening night, an almost unbearable metaphor for the backstage heartbreak of musical theatre. (Miranda himself has a cameo as a short-order cook in the diner where Larson had to work as a waiter in his early years.)
MOVIES
Fox News

Lin-Manuel Miranda dismisses cancel culture: 'That's having opinions'

Lin-Manuel Miranda addressed the concept of cancel culture, specifically regarding past criticism and complaints of colorism in his work. The mind behind theatrical hits like "Hamilton," "In The Heights" and "Tick, Tick... Boom!" sat down for a lengthy interview with The New Yorker in which he discussed his career as well as the upcoming film he directed about an aspiring playwright, John Larson, who would go on to create "Rent."
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

Encanto Reviews: What Critics are Saying About Disney’s Animated Feature

Today marks the first day movie critics and publications are allowed to release their thoughts and reviews on Disney’s latest animated feature, Encanto. The film follows the Madrigals, a close-knit, extraordinary family living in hiding in the mountains of Colombia. Each member of the family possesses a unique gift except for the lead character, Mirabel, who — despite being superpower-less — must find the strength within herself to save her home and family. So far, this tale of fantasy and family is being met largely with positivity in many critics’ early Encanto reviews.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Lin-Manuel Miranda Talks Controversy With Hamilton And In The Heights Work: ‘It’s Not Cancellation’

Being canceled online has become part of the course for many celebrities. And Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda is a star who has engaged in online discourse. Critics have made it no secret about their disapproval of the award-winning musical and its predecessor In the Heights. Both musicals have come under fire for differing reasons. The controversies threw Miranda off, but he didn’t revolt against the backlash like other stars. The Tick, Tick… Boom! director reflected on the issues surrounding his two signature musicals.
MOVIES
San Francisco Chronicle

Review: ‘Encanto,’ Disney’s 60th animated film, is among the best films of 2021

Could Walt Disney’s 60th animated feature, “Encanto,” be its first to be nominated for a best picture Oscar since 1991’s “Beauty and the Beast”?. Well, 2021 is emerging as one of the best years for film in recent memory, so likely not — and Disney’s spring offering “Raya and the Last Dragon” is no slouch either — but don’t count it out. “Encanto,” which opens in theaters Wednesday, Nov. 24, is 99 minutes of pure bliss, a story about how weaknesses can be strengths, strengths can be weaknesses, and how love and determination is far better than magic when it comes to healing a broken family.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Encanto’ Review: Disney Animation’s Latest Is a Heartwarming Celebration of Family

Walt Disney Animation Studios (WDAS), like most major animation studios, makes movies for families. Animated films are expensive, they take about 4-5 years to make, they need to appeal to a wide audience, and that means pulling in families. Doing this for decades has reinforced the notion that animated films are family films, and yet they’re rarely about families. Look at the last decade of WDAS pictures and while family is a part of the plot, they’re not really what the movies are about. Encanto changes that by making a family film that’s entirely about family. Directors Byron Howard, Jared Bush, and Charise Castro Smith use a big, joyous musical framework to explore how the expectations of family can distract us from what really matters in our familial relationships. With catchy tunes, gorgeous animation, and a lovely story, Encanto is another winner from Disney Animation.
MOVIES
arcamax.com

Andrew Garfield, Lin-Manuel Miranda on honoring one of Broadway's most influential artists with 'Tick, Tick ... Boom!' film

Lin-Manuel Miranda was a 21-year-old aspiring artist when the “Tick, Tick... Boom!” stage musical blew his mind. It was in October 2001 that Miranda — now known for creating Broadway blockbusters “In the Heights” and “Hamilton” — first witnessed Jonathan Larson’s semiautobiographical take on being a struggling songwriter in New York.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Lin-Manuel Miranda Has Just Seven Minutes To Discuss The Songs Of ‘Encanto’ [Interview]

It’s been quite a year for Lin-Manuel Miranda. I mean, Lin-Manuel Miranda is always having amazing years, but this one has been slightly more special than all the other ones. In June, the long-awaited movie adaption of his breakthrough musical “In The Heights” was released to critical acclaim. A few months later the recorded version of “Hamilton” found him accepting his second Emmy Award. And this month, not only is his feature directorial debut, “Tick, Tick…BOOM!” arriving in theaters and on Netflix, but he has contributed an almost entire musical of songs for Walt Disney Animation’s wonderful “Encanto.” Oh, right. And I got seven minutes to speak to him about it. Seven.
THEATER & DANCE

