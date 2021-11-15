ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best gift for dogs

By Kandi Neal, BestReviews
 4 days ago

Which gift for dogs is best?

When most people think of picking out a gift, they usually have a particular person in mind and can cater the item to their tastes. If they don’t know the person well, a gift card is always an option. Choosing a gift for a furry friend is a little bit different.

Show your dog some appreciation

While you might know the dog’s temperament well, it can be challenging to pick out the perfect present. For the most part, dogs just want love, attention and food. It’s pretty simple to please the average pup. If you’re looking to show your dog, or someone else’s dog, some extra love, there are several options.

Popular gift categories

Squeaky toys

Almost all dogs go crazy for a squeaky toy . A squeaky toy can placate their urge to hunt. It’s instinctual for most dogs to hunt and capture, so the act of chasing a toy that squeaks can fill that need. The dog feels a sense of accomplishment when they find the toy.

Chew toys

It’s in a dog’s nature to chew, so you can’t go wrong with treating your four-legged friend with a toy they can gnaw on. While some dogs like to sink their teeth into bones, others prefer balls or rope.

Puzzle toys

Just like humans, dogs get bored. If you have a restless dog, invest in a toy that will keep its mind stimulated. Some are interactive and reward the pet with treats, while others allow the dog to burrow and dig for squeakers.

Other considerations for giving gifts to dogs

Keep in mind the size and temperament of the animal. While some pups are more aggressive, others can be just as passive. For a larger dog, select an item they can’t easily choke on, whereas you want to get a smaller dog something that they carry around.

If your dog tends to destroy things, a toy with a lot of stuffing might not be optimal, unless you want fuzzy fill all over your house. A toy that is well constructed and free from stuffing is the best choice.

Some pets like variety, while others stick to their favorite toy. If you know the dog enjoys a specific type of toy, stick with that style. If you’re not sure, try a few lower-priced items to give the dog some options.

How much you can expect to spend on gifts for dogs

Dog toys have an extremely wide price range. You could spend as little as $5 for a basic stuffed toy to as much as $80 on an electronic item that dispenses treats. Many toys land somewhere in that middle range from $15-$40.

Best squeaky toys

Gnawsome Medium Squeaker Ball

This 3.5-inch squeaker ball is BPA-free and designed for durability. The squeaking noise is very loud, so it’s sure to get any dog’s attention and keep it.

ZippyPaws – Skinny Peltz

These stuffing-free toys are perfect for the dog who likes destruction. No fluff means less mess. Available in small or large, this pack of three will continue to keep your pup entertained, even if one of the toys gets stuck under the couch.

KONG Cozy Marvin the Moose

These cozy canine stuffies are created with an added layer of plush to not only make them harder to tear apart, but also nice to snuggle with. These cuddly pups make great gifts for old dogs.

Multipet Pig Latex Toy

These colorful pigs make good gifts for dogs because they are durable, easy to clean and squeak like a farm animal. Dogs of all sizes can enjoy these grunting little hogs for hours.

Best chew toys

KONG – Extreme Dog Toy

You can’t go wrong when it comes to KONG. Constructed of natural rubber, you can feel safe with your dog chewing on this toy all day long. Known for being unbreakable, this sturdy treat is an excellent choice for an aggressive chewer.

Nylabone Power Chew Dental Dinosaur

If you’re looking at gifts for small dogs, this one makes an excellent choice for dogs weighing up to 25 pounds. Not only does it satisfy the urge to chew, but it helps to remove tartar as well.

Hartz Chew ‘n Clean Tuff Bone

Available in different sizes, this bone comes with polyurethane nubs to massage the dog’s gums as they chew. This durable dog toy smells like bacon, keeping the dog curious and wanting to chew for hours.

Ruff Dawg Peanut & Weenut

This puncture-proof dog toy was designed for roughhousing. It’s perfect for taking outside because it’s easy to clean and even floats in the water. Available in a multitude of bright colors, this bouncy chew toy won’t get lost very easily.

Best puzzle toys

Outward Hound Hide-A-Squirrel Squeaky Puzzle

This was made for the pup who likes to burrow. Available in different sizes, it comes with six squeaky squirrels to hide in the holes. You can also order replacement animals if one gets lost.

Nina Ottosson by Outward Hound Dog Brick Interactive Treat Puzzle Dog Toy

Better known as the boredom buster, this intermediate dog puzzle has three types of hidden compartments for the dogs to seek treats from. PVC free and BPA free, this quality toy keeps your dog’s health a top priority.

ZippyPaws – Zippy Burrow

These fun hide-and-seek plush squeaky toys come in two different sets. Choose from digging aliens out of a UFO or stars from a moon. Creative and cute, these are unique gifts for any fluffy friend.

Puptek Dog Puzzle Toy

Available in pink or blue, this is a good beginner toy for pups just starting to play with puzzles. Waterproof and easy to clean, this fun feeder is a great way to train the dog’s brain.

