HOLLYWOOD—Ok, not really sure what is going on with “Insecure,” but it is absolutely apparent this final season is playing with time and doing things that audiences haven’t seen before. This week’s episode, ‘Growth, Okay?!’ is the first episode I can recall where Issa and Molly did NOT appear in the episode. Did I find it odd? Absolutely, but at the same time it was bit refreshing as the focus was solely on Lawrence, Condola and their struggle to understand the stressors of parenthood.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO