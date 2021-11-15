Jets discover what shrewd scholars have long known: no 'I' in team

Former world No. 18 Benoit Paire is drawing positives from the 2021 season as he insists this year helped him realize what he needs improve in order to have a successful few years he has left on the Tour. Paire, 32, was on a seven-match losing streak earlier this year but he improved in the second part of the season and even made the Cincinnati Masters quarterfinal.
Sean McGuire dropped down into a chair in an office in the Winnipeg Blue Bombers football operations department, straightened his back and readied for his interview. It was only natural to study his demeanour for any potential nervousness, what with the minutes ticking away before his first start this Saturday in Montreal against the Alouettes in place of Zach Collaros.
The New York Jets’ defense continues to make the wrong kind of history. On Sunday, New York got bullied at home by the Buffalo Bills by a score of 45-17. For the first time in 25 years, the Jets have allowed 31 or more points in four straight games. The last time the team had done it was in 1996, when the Jets finished the season 1-15 and head coach Rich Kotite was fired at the end of the season.
Talking about the potential sale of the Pittsburgh Penguins to a group based in Boston, Post-Gazette Penguins beat writer Mike DeFebo was quelling any concerns fans have of the organization being moved.
Glendale, Ariz. — The Red Wings were beginning to build a reputation as a good defensive team last season. They were hoping to build upon that, make it their identity. It was a good plan, and it may prove out. But not right now. Thursday's 5-2 loss in Vegas, though...
Kevin Fiala has been a name in the rumor mill for some time in the NHL. Mainly this is to do with the fact that he is a big player on a team that was rebuilding. Now, they’re not rebuilding, and the Minnesota Wild looks like a very good team out in the west. Yet, there’s always some uncertainty with Fiala. Being on a one-year deal, there’s not exactly a lot of trust between the two parties involved here.
“Who knows?” Jeff Ulbrich said. Ulbrich, the Jets’ defensive coordinator, has nearly two decades of NFL experience as a coach and player behind him, yet he doesn’t have a good handle on what his team’s new starting quarterback can become. Head coach Robert Saleh doesn’t know either, a truth he made clear when he said, hypothetically, “I could be the next Vince Lombardi.”
The Arizona Coyotes are having a season for the ages, and it could see them finally land a prize they have never had since moving to the desert - the first overall draft pick. Since the original Winnipeg Jets moved south of the border and rebranded completely, the first overall pick has evaded the franchise despite many years toiling in mediocrity.
Iran women's international goalkeeper Zohreh Koudaei is facing demands for a gender check. Koudaei starred as Iran defeated Jordan on penalties in September, saving two spot kicks. Jordan's FA has now written to Asian Football Confederation requesting verification of Koudaei's gender. A women's international soccer team has requested one of...
The Cleveland baseball team is now officially known as the Cleveland Guardians. A team changing its nickname while remaining in the same city is extremely rare. It has been almost 60 years since the Houston Colt .45s became the Astros. Any other nickname changes since then have been only slight revisions to an existing nickname or accompanied by a geographical move.
CHICAGO (CBS) — From a teen growing up in the city to a top job with the Chicago Public Schools and a stop in the NFL along the way, Mickey Pruitt returns to the football field to share his story with CBS 2’s Jim Williams.
Pruitt’s playing days are decades in the past, but the lessons he learned on the football field nearly 40 years ago shape his work today as Director of Sports for the Chicago Public Schools.
“You can understand how to be a good winner. You can understand how to be a good loser. But eventually everybody’s a winner,...
Maiva Hamadouche has accomplished a lot since suffering her lone career defeat in just her tenth pro fight. Among the few boxes she hasn’t checked off during her current win streak and lengthy IBF junior lightweight title reign is the opportunity to unify the belts. That changes this weekend, as...
Former WWE superstar Nia Jax posted a video to her social media accounts that shows off a new hairstyle she’s sporting. The former RAW Women’s Champion has changed up her natural, volumized hairstyle for long, sleek hair. You can see her new look below:. Below is Nia’s look when she...
GREEN BAY — Mason Crosby didn’t want to come right out and say it, but he might as well have: When it comes to the Green Bay Packers’ field goal operation, the duo of long-snapper Brett Goode and holder/punter Tim Masthay was the best he’s worked with during his 15 seasons.
Leicester team-mates Jonny Evans and Jamie Vardy take up the challenge of drawing each other as part of a challenge set by Liam Loftus for Football Focus. Watch more on Football Focus, Saturday 20 November at 12:00 GMT on BBC One ,BBC iPlayer, and the BBC Sport website and app.
Sharps vs. squares. It’s the biggest battle in the sports betting world, akin to the Hatfields and McCoys. The sharps are the professional bettors, while the squares are the Average Joes of the betting world. These two sides often don’t see eye-to-eye on the same game, creating an exciting dynamic in the betting market.
I guess it’s not for everyone. The WWE Champion is automatically one of the biggest names in wrestling, just due the prestige of the championship that they are holding. It is the kind of thing that can make someone’s career, even if they have already done quite a few positive things before. It turns out that the current WWE Champion got the company in some trouble due to one of his signature actions.
The New England Patriots are used to incredibly efficient quarterbacks, but rookie Mac Jones is taking it to a new level. In fact, the first-round pick set a new NFL record in New England’s Thursday night win over the Atlanta Falcons. Jones completed 22 of his 26 passing attempts for...
