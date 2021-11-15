ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Jets discover what shrewd scholars have long known: no 'I' in team

By Winnipeg Free Press
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt wasn’t too long ago the Winnipeg Jets were a young,...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tennis World Usa

Benoit Paire: I figured out what I must improve for few years I have left on Tour

Former world No. 18 Benoit Paire is drawing positives from the 2021 season as he insists this year helped him realize what he needs improve in order to have a successful few years he has left on the Tour. Paire, 32, was on a seven-match losing streak earlier this year but he improved in the second part of the season and even made the Cincinnati Masters quarterfinal.
SPORTS
bluebombers.com

“I have extreme confidence in my abilities and in our team”

Sean McGuire dropped down into a chair in an office in the Winnipeg Blue Bombers football operations department, straightened his back and readied for his interview. It was only natural to study his demeanour for any potential nervousness, what with the minutes ticking away before his first start this Saturday in Montreal against the Alouettes in place of Zach Collaros.
FOOTBALL
chatsports.com

The NY Jets’ might be having their worst defensive stretch in team history

The New York Jets’ defense continues to make the wrong kind of history. On Sunday, New York got bullied at home by the Buffalo Bills by a score of 45-17. For the first time in 25 years, the Jets have allowed 31 or more points in four straight games. The last time the team had done it was in 1996, when the Jets finished the season 1-15 and head coach Rich Kotite was fired at the end of the season.
NFL
93.7 The Fan

Colony now knows what a 'thirst trap' is

Talking about the potential sale of the Pittsburgh Penguins to a group based in Boston, Post-Gazette Penguins beat writer Mike DeFebo was quelling any concerns fans have of the organization being moved.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Club#Casl
chatsports.com

Struggling Red Wings trying to regain defensive identity

Glendale, Ariz. — The Red Wings were beginning to build a reputation as a good defensive team last season. They were hoping to build upon that, make it their identity. It was a good plan, and it may prove out. But not right now. Thursday's 5-2 loss in Vegas, though...
NHL
chatsports.com

Exploring a move between the Wild and Canes for Kevin Fiala

Kevin Fiala has been a name in the rumor mill for some time in the NHL. Mainly this is to do with the fact that he is a big player on a team that was rebuilding. Now, they’re not rebuilding, and the Minnesota Wild looks like a very good team out in the west. Yet, there’s always some uncertainty with Fiala. Being on a one-year deal, there’s not exactly a lot of trust between the two parties involved here.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Winnipeg Jets
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
New York Post

Jets have to ride with Mike White as long as he plays well

“Who knows?” Jeff Ulbrich said. Ulbrich, the Jets’ defensive coordinator, has nearly two decades of NFL experience as a coach and player behind him, yet he doesn’t have a good handle on what his team’s new starting quarterback can become. Head coach Robert Saleh doesn’t know either, a truth he made clear when he said, hypothetically, “I could be the next Vince Lombardi.”
NFL
chatsports.com

The Wright Way To Rebuild: Taking a closer look at future first overall pick Shane Wright

The Arizona Coyotes are having a season for the ages, and it could see them finally land a prize they have never had since moving to the desert - the first overall draft pick. Since the original Winnipeg Jets moved south of the border and rebranded completely, the first overall pick has evaded the franchise despite many years toiling in mediocrity.
NHL
Insider

An international women's soccer team has demanded a gender test for an Iranian goalkeeper whose heroics cost them a match

Iran women's international goalkeeper Zohreh Koudaei is facing demands for a gender check. Koudaei starred as Iran defeated Jordan on penalties in September, saving two spot kicks. Jordan's FA has now written to Asian Football Confederation requesting verification of Koudaei's gender. A women's international soccer team has requested one of...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Cleveland's Guardians Nickname Is Official, The First Pure MLB Name Change In 57 Years

The Cleveland baseball team is now officially known as the Cleveland Guardians. A team changing its nickname while remaining in the same city is extremely rare. It has been almost 60 years since the Houston Colt .45s became the Astros. Any other nickname changes since then have been only slight revisions to an existing nickname or accompanied by a geographical move.
MLB
CBS Chicago

Former Robeson High School Football Standout And Chicago Bears Player Mickey Pruitt Now Leading CPS Sports Programs That Enriched His Life Decades Ago

CHICAGO (CBS) — From a teen growing up in the city to a top job with the Chicago Public Schools and a stop in the NFL along the way, Mickey Pruitt returns to the football field to share his story with CBS 2’s Jim Williams. Pruitt’s playing days are decades in the past, but the lessons he learned on the football field nearly 40 years ago shape his work today as Director of Sports for the Chicago Public Schools. “You can understand how to be a good winner. You can understand how to be a good loser. But eventually everybody’s a winner,...
CHICAGO, IL
Boxing Scene

Hamadouche: I Have Been Waiting A Long Time For An Opportunity Like This

Maiva Hamadouche has accomplished a lot since suffering her lone career defeat in just her tenth pro fight. Among the few boxes she hasn’t checked off during her current win streak and lengthy IBF junior lightweight title reign is the opportunity to unify the belts. That changes this weekend, as...
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

Photo: Former WWE Superster Changes Up Their Look Following Release

Former WWE superstar Nia Jax posted a video to her social media accounts that shows off a new hairstyle she’s sporting. The former RAW Women’s Champion has changed up her natural, volumized hairstyle for long, sleek hair. You can see her new look below:. Below is Nia’s look when she...
WWE
chatsports.com

NFL Week 11 “Sharps vs. Squares” Report

Sharps vs. squares. It’s the biggest battle in the sports betting world, akin to the Hatfields and McCoys. The sharps are the professional bettors, while the squares are the Average Joes of the betting world. These two sides often don’t see eye-to-eye on the same game, creating an exciting dynamic in the betting market.
NFL
wrestlingrumors.net

Big E.’s Actions Caused WWE To Receive Some Complaints

I guess it’s not for everyone. The WWE Champion is automatically one of the biggest names in wrestling, just due the prestige of the championship that they are holding. It is the kind of thing that can make someone’s career, even if they have already done quite a few positive things before. It turns out that the current WWE Champion got the company in some trouble due to one of his signature actions.
WWE
247Sports

New England Patriots QB Mac Jones sets NFL record in win against Falcons

The New England Patriots are used to incredibly efficient quarterbacks, but rookie Mac Jones is taking it to a new level. In fact, the first-round pick set a new NFL record in New England’s Thursday night win over the Atlanta Falcons. Jones completed 22 of his 26 passing attempts for...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy