Jets discover what shrewd scholars have long known: no 'I' in team

Kevin Fiala has been a name in the rumor mill for some time in the NHL. Mainly this is to do with the fact that he is a big player on a team that was rebuilding. Now, they’re not rebuilding, and the Minnesota Wild looks like a very good team out in the west. Yet, there’s always some uncertainty with Fiala. Being on a one-year deal, there’s not exactly a lot of trust between the two parties involved here.

NHL ・ 6 HOURS AGO