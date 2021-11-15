Star Wars: Thrawn Ascendancy Book III - Lesser Evil Exclusive Excerpt

Things have been changing throughout the Star Wars franchise as the fantasy and the realism of the story have been taking on different dimensions as new characters are introduced and old characters are evolving in a big way. Back in the day, it feels fair to state that Boba Fett wouldn’t have been interested in setting up shop in Jabba’s old palace, but then he was being digested alive by the Sarlaac after being knocked into the Great Pit of Carkoon by a lucky shot from Han Solo. Upon getting out though he’d found that not only had his armor been taken and sold by Jawas to another man, who the Mandalorian, Din Djarin helped with a krayt dragon problem, but the universe, while still remembering his name, hadn’t realized that he was still alive. For those who have read the comics and the novels, it’s already known that Boba Fett is considered one of the most dangerous bounty hunters in the galaxy. That would be why it’s so hard to hear in the trailer that he’s no longer a bounty hunter, but wants to be a businessman instead.

