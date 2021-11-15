ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star Wars: Thrawn Ascendancy Book III - Lesser Evil Exclusive Excerpt

By Jesse Schedeen
IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLucasfilm and Del Rey are capping off 2021 with the conclusion to another major Star Wars trilogy. Star Wars: Thrawn Ascendancy Book III - Lesser Evil is the final chapter in author Timothy Zahn's latest sci-fi epic. This book completes Zahn's examination of Thrawn's career in the Chiss Ascendancy before "defecting"...

FanSided

Review: Thrawn Ascendancy: Lesser Evil sticks an emotionally satisfying landing to Timothy Zahn’s latest Star Wars trilogy

Despite being one of the longest canon Star Wars books out there, Thrawn Ascendancy: Lesser Evil is both an epic and intimate page-turner. Concluding Timothy Zahn’s latest (and likely last) Thrawn trilogy, Lesser Evil packs a political and emotional punch, seamlessly tying up the many threads cut loose in Chaos Rising and Greater Good while also effortlessly connecting to the next phase of Thrawn’s story.
flickeringmyth.com

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett poster gets a LEGO makeover

Following on from the release of the official trailer earlier this week, The LEGO Group has shared its own poster for the upcoming Disney+ Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett featuring the legendary titular bounty hunter in minifigure form as he sits on his throne as the new crime boss of the Tatooine underground.
The Hollywood Reporter

Patty Jenkins ‘Star Wars’ Movie ‘Rogue Squadron’ Delayed (Exclusive)

Rogue Squadron, the Star Wars feature project due to be directed by Wonder Woman filmmaker Patty Jenkins, has been caught in the tractor beam and will take a little longer to make it to the big screen. Jenkins and writer Matthew Robinson have been developing Squadron for Lucasfilm for over a year, with the goal of starting production in 2022. It was to have gone into preproduction by the end of this year. However, sources say the producers and filmmaking team came to the realization that Jenkins’ schedule and other commitments wouldn’t allow for the window needed to make the movie in...
TVOvermind

The Book of Boba Fett: The Star Wars Universe is Evolving

Things have been changing throughout the Star Wars franchise as the fantasy and the realism of the story have been taking on different dimensions as new characters are introduced and old characters are evolving in a big way. Back in the day, it feels fair to state that Boba Fett wouldn’t have been interested in setting up shop in Jabba’s old palace, but then he was being digested alive by the Sarlaac after being knocked into the Great Pit of Carkoon by a lucky shot from Han Solo. Upon getting out though he’d found that not only had his armor been taken and sold by Jawas to another man, who the Mandalorian, Din Djarin helped with a krayt dragon problem, but the universe, while still remembering his name, hadn’t realized that he was still alive. For those who have read the comics and the novels, it’s already known that Boba Fett is considered one of the most dangerous bounty hunters in the galaxy. That would be why it’s so hard to hear in the trailer that he’s no longer a bounty hunter, but wants to be a businessman instead.
Inverse

Book of Boba Fett could fix 2 missed Star Wars opportunities

Star Wars is full of missed opportunities. With the galaxy far, far away sprawling out in every direction, it makes sense that certain characters, storylines, and settings are somewhat underdeveloped within feature films that have specific stories to tell. But that only means that other works in the Star Wars...
starwarsnewsnet.com

Star Wars: ‘The High Republic: Mission to Disaster’ Excerpt Released

A new excerpt has just been released from the upcoming book The High Republic: Mission to Disaster. In addition to this, with all the rumors of possible movies and games popping up, there appears to be plenty of content ahead about this era in the Star Wars timeline. The excerpt...
flickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #10

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #10 is out on Wednesday, and you can check out the official preview here…. Chaos at Takodana! The Padawans must once again face the Nihil after they’ve attacked the Jedi temple. Overwhelmed and outnumbered, the heroes are backed into a corner until an unlikely Padawan among them unmasks their full potential and saves the day!
StarWars.com

Sabé Returns and More from Marvel’s February 2022 Star Wars Comics – Exclusive

For Sabé, loyalty never dies. The handmaiden that once served Queen Amidala of Naboo has long been determined to find out how Padmé died. Her quest brought her face to face with Darth Vader, and now she’s back once more in the pages of the Sith Lord’s self-titled comic. Star Wars: Darth Vader #20, written by Greg Pak with art by Raffaele Ienco, sees Sabé mysteriously return as Vader looks to crush Crimson Dawn. You can check out the cover and official synopsis of the issue below, as well as first looks at other Marvel Star Wars titles coming February 2022, including Star Wars: The High Republic #14, Star Wars: The High Republic #15, Star Wars: The High Republic — Eye of the Storm #2, Star Wars: The High Republic — Trail of Shadows #5, Star Wars: Halcyon Legacy #2, Star Wars #21, Star Wars: Crimson Reign #2, and Star Wars: Darth Vader #20.
StarWars.com

Han Solo Gets into the Holiday Spirit in Marvel’s Star Wars: Life Day #1 – Exclusive Preview

Life Day should be a time for family, joy, and harmony. But for Han Solo, it also seems to spell trouble. In Marvel’s Star Wars: Life Day #1, four individual stories celebrate the reason for the season centered around the Wookiee holiday, with adventures to Batuu, Kashyyyk, and beyond. In the first glimpse inside, we find Han missing his wife and son, a flashback from the age of the Empire, and a tale from The High Republic featuring another famous Wookiee, Burryaga, and his master Nib Assek.
