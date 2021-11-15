Russell Wilson: Finger Not To Blame For Rare Shutout

Https://twitter.com/Seahawks/status/1457774554281963522. Wilson was placed on the IR after suffering a finger injury, and he was placed on the short-term IR after the Seahawks Week 5 loss vs. the Rams. He underwent surgery from Dr. Steve Shin, who has cleared Wilson to return to the lineup vs. the Packers in Week 10. Shin said that he had “never seen such a severe injury to the throwing hand of an NFL quarterback,” but that he had also “never encountered a player so committed to his postoperative therapy.”

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO