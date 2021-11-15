Russell Wilson: Finger Not To Blame For Rare Shutout

In perhaps the greatest feat of heroism since Bellerophon tamed the winged stallion Pegasus, Russell Wilson returned to quarterback the Seattle Seahawks today. Wilson hurt his finger on Oct. 7 in a Thursday night game, getting surgery the next day. The hand surgeon who performed the operation, Steven Shin, was optimistic afterward, offering commentary both on the state of Wilson’s hand and the quality of Wilson’s play: “Based on what I saw today, I am fully confident Russell will return to the NFL this season and play at the same world-class level that fans have come to expect of one of the game’s very best quarterbacks.”
