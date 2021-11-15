ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Russell Wilson: Finger Not To Blame For Rare Shutout

RealGM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussell Wilson took the blame for the Seattle Seahawks' 17-0 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. He didn't, however, put the blame on his surgically-repaired ringer. "My...

football.realgm.com

ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson’s net worth in 2021

In his ten years in the league, Russell Wilson has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. For this one, we will take a look at Russell Wilson’s net worth in 2021. Russell Wilson’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $135 Million. Russell Wilson’s net worth in...
NFL
NFL

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson (finger) cleared for full return

The Seahawks' star quarterback was officially cleared for a full return Monday after missing four weeks with a finger injury, the team announced via a statement from Wilson's doctor. "On October 7, 2021, Russell Wilson sustained severe injuries to the middle finger of his right (throwing) hand during a game,"...
NFL
SportsGrid

Russell Wilson Cleared to Return in Week 10

Https://twitter.com/Seahawks/status/1457774554281963522. Wilson was placed on the IR after suffering a finger injury, and he was placed on the short-term IR after the Seahawks Week 5 loss vs. the Rams. He underwent surgery from Dr. Steve Shin, who has cleared Wilson to return to the lineup vs. the Packers in Week 10. Shin said that he had “never seen such a severe injury to the throwing hand of an NFL quarterback,” but that he had also “never encountered a player so committed to his postoperative therapy.”
NFL
The Game Haus

Russell Wilson will play in Week 10 vs. Packers

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson will play in Week 10 against the Green Bay Packers. The doctor that performed the surgery on Wilson’s finger declared him ready for NFL action. He had surgery on his finger back in October, including placing pins in it. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news...
NFL
Field Gulls

Injury Update: Russell Wilson cleared to play Sunday

Sunday the 3-5 Seattle Seahawks will travel to Wisconsin to take on the 7-2 Green Bay Packers. As noted here on Field Gulls just minutes earlier, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur stated Sunday that as long as Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers clears COVID protocols, he will start for the cheeseheads in Week 10.
NFL
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Russell Wilson cleared to return from finger injury, expected to start vs. Packers in Week 10

Russell Wilson is back. The eight-time Pro Bowl quarterback has been sidelined since fracturing a finger in his throwing hand in the Seattle Seahawks' loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5, and has been on injured reserve ever since, working his way back to taking the field. His goal was to be ready for Week 10 when the Seahawks take on the Green Bay Packers, and he's achieved it, being medically cleared to start on Nov. 14, per CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora.
NFL
KING 5

Russell Wilson cleared to play against the Packers after finger injury

SEATTLE — Quarterback Russell Wilson has been cleared to play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, the Seattle Seahawks announced Monday. Wilson missed three games after injuring the middle finger of his throwing hand against the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 7. Wilson was put on the injured reserve list after he had surgery to stabilize his finger.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Russell Wilson Has A 2-Word Announcement

Welcome back, Russell Wilson. The Seattle Seahawks announced on Monday afternoon that he will be returning to the field on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. Wilson, who’s missed time with a finger injury, revealed on Twitter that “it’s time” for his return. The Seahawks quarterback shared a cool video,...
NFL
Yardbarker

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson suggests he's back from finger injury

Seattle Seahawks star quarterback Russell Wilson shared via social media last week that he had a pin removed from the injured middle finger on his throwing hand after he underwent surgery in early October. On Monday, coming off Seattle's bye week, Wilson took to Twitter to imply that he's been...
NFL
12up

Russell Wilson is coming back at the right time for Seattle

Russell Wilson is back, folks. While Geno Smith did everything he could to try and help Seattle while Wilson was out with his injury, this team just isn't the same without No. 3 on the field. Well, Wilson has been cleared to return to action and the timing is perfect....
NFL
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Seahawks make critical decision on quarterback Russell Wilson

The Geno Smith Show is coming to an end for the Seattle Seahawks. Quarterback Russell Wilson was activated from injured reserve on Friday, the Seahawks announced. Wilson suffered two injures in his middle finger on Oct. 7 and hasn’t played since. He had a tendon rupture and a dislocation, and the initial recovery timeline was six weeks.
NFL
NFL

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson: Injured finger 'feels pretty dang close' to 100 percent

Doctors told Russell Wilson he'd be out between 6-8 weeks. That wasn't going to fly for one of the NFL's most maniacal competitors. The 10th-year veteran had never missed a game, much less multiple weeks. An absence of some length was inevitable -- Wilson required surgery after suffering mallet-finger tendon...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Seahawks' Russell Wilson Activated off IR After Finger Injury Recovery

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has officially been activated off injured reserve, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The veteran has been out since a Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams after undergoing surgery on his right middle finger. Wilson participated in practice this week for the first time since...
NFL
defector.com

Russell Wilson Performs Heroic, Unbelievable, Incredible Feat

In perhaps the greatest feat of heroism since Bellerophon tamed the winged stallion Pegasus, Russell Wilson returned to quarterback the Seattle Seahawks today. Wilson hurt his finger on Oct. 7 in a Thursday night game, getting surgery the next day. The hand surgeon who performed the operation, Steven Shin, was optimistic afterward, offering commentary both on the state of Wilson’s hand and the quality of Wilson’s play: “Based on what I saw today, I am fully confident Russell will return to the NFL this season and play at the same world-class level that fans have come to expect of one of the game’s very best quarterbacks.”
NFL

