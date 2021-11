Here are six things we learned from Adele's RS interview. Aside from Chris Stapleton joining Adele for a duet version of "Easy on Me" on the deluxe edition, 30 is bereft of features. Well, mostly. "My Little Love" includes voice memos of Angelo asking his mother questions in the wake of her amicable divorce from Simon Konecki. "It was unbearable,” Adele recalls, “and so if I started getting anxious about something I might or might not have said, I could just listen back to this and be like, ‘OK, I’m fine.'" Adele says that her nine-year-old has been extremely understanding of the situation: “He’s a Libra, so he is, like, ‘Chill. It’s fine, Mama. Just chill out.’”

