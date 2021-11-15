Carbon Streaming: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

To help you stay updated on recent crypto events, U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day. According to WhaleStats, the crypto market has recently witnessed the birth of a new SHIB whale. One day ago, the anonymous market player purchased $6 million worth of Shiba Inu coins. Eleven hours after the completion of the first order, he or she decided to buy another $2.3 million worth of tokens when Shib fell to $0.000048. Overall, the whale now owns 171 billion tokens.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO