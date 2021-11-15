ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Woman who trespassed at Trumps Mar-a-Lago was deported after two years in custody

Missoulian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Chinese businesswoman who trespassed at former President...

missoulian.com

Gazette

Chinese national convicted of Mar-a-Lago trespassing gets deported

A Chinese woman arrested for trespassing at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida in 2019 has been deported to China following delays due to the coronavirus pandemic. Yujing Zhang, 35, arrived in her native China on Sunday after she was held in immigration custody for nearly two years...
IMMIGRATION
wflx.com

Mar-a-Lago intruder deported to China 2 years later

A Chinese businesswoman has been deported back to China more than two years after being sentenced to eight months in prison for trespassing at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club and lying to Secret Service agents. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers deported Yujing Zhang on Sunday after a "final order...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
WIBX 950

Mar-a-Lago Trespasser Deported to China 2 Years Later

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Chinese businesswoman has been deported back to China more than two years after being sentenced to eight months in prison for trespassing at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club and lying to Secret Service agents. Federal authorities say Yujing Zhang was deported over the weekend.
IMMIGRATION

