Immigration

Woman who trespassed at Trumps Mar-a-Lago was deported after two years in custody

Democrat-Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Chinese businesswoman who trespassed at former President...

democratherald.com

Business Insider

Justice Department charges 2 Iranians who pretended to be Proud Boys, sent Republican officials a fake ballot fraud video, and threatened tens of thousands of Democratic voters

DOJ announced the indictments of two Iranian nationals on Thursday for foreign election interference. The duo posed as Proud Boys, sending a fake video to Republican officials that showed ballot tampering. They also sent emails threatening violence to tens of thousands of Democratic voters. The Department of Justice announced on...
The Associated Press

No settlement for separated migrant families amid criticism

WASHINGTON (AP) — Migrants whose children were taken from them under former President Donald Trump’s zero-tolerance border policy have not reached a settlement agreement with the U.S. government, a lawyer for the families said Thursday as he and other advocates pushed back at increasing criticism of a proposal to pay compensation to them.
FOX40

2 Iranians charged with threatening US voters in 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two suspected Iranian computer hackers have been charged with election interference, accused of trying to intimidate American voters ahead of last year’s U.S. presidential election by sending threatening messages and spreading disinformation. The effort attracted publicity in the run-up to the November 2020 election, when law enforcement and intelligence officials held an […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shore News Network

Alleged Money Launderers for Mexican Cartels Indicted

NEWS RELEASE SUMMARY – November 16, 2021. SAN DIEGO – An indictment was partially unsealed yesterday in federal court charging 29 alleged members of an international money laundering organization that is tied to the Sinaloa Cartel and Jalisco New Generation Cartel in Mexico. During the past week, federal, state, and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Trump supporter shoves BLM protester amid clashes outside Kenosha court

A Donald Trump supporter was filmed shoving a Black man amid heated protests outside the Wisconsin court where a jury is deciding the fate of Kyle Rittenhouse.Dozens of protesters gathered outside the Kenosha County Courthouse on Tuesday as the jury was sent out to deliberate on five felony charges against Mr Rittenhouse.As the day wore on, supporters of the defendant and Black Lives Matter (BLM) broke out into opposing chants while one man from the former group used a bull horn to heckle the latter.The man, who was wearing a hat with a cartoon of Mr Trump as the “Punisher”,...
PROTESTS
Vice

Mother and Daughter Spend Months in Jail After Cops Mistake Tea for Drugs

When Vun Pui “Connie” Chong and her daughter, San Yan Melanie Lim, imported 25 kilograms of brown ginger tea into Australia this year, they intended to sell it at a marked-up rate. The beverage is a well-known remedy for period pain in the women’s home country of Malaysia. All going to plan, they stood to make a profit of about $90 AUD.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Migrants fear ruse behind Mexican residency offer

Immigration agents lined a highway in southern Mexico offering hundreds of migrants temporary residency if they abandoned their march. Exhausted, some accepted, while others kept going, afraid of being deported. The offer of residency cards has split opinion and sowed suspicion within the caravan that set out three weeks ago from near the border with Guatemala to demand refugee status. Promises of food, water and an airconditioned bus to take them to a shelter while awaiting a one-year permit on humanitarian grounds were enough to persuade several migrants. But many others were unconvinced, despite suggestions that the card could smooth their passage to the United States.
IMMIGRATION
foxsanantonio.com

Border crisis grows as some countries won't take migrants back

WASHINGTON (SBG)- The Secretary of Homeland Security was on Capitol Hill Tuesday, answering tough questions about the number of migrants making their way into the United States illegally. Overall, the number of migrants at the southern border is far lower than it was earlier this year, during the peak of...
IMMIGRATION

