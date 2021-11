A Sinking Spring man who left his home Tuesday and hasn’t returned is still considered missing, borough police said Friday morning. John Bauer, 67, told his girlfriend, with whom he has resided about 10 years, that he was going for a walk, police Chief James Oxenrider said. He left their home in 1900 block of James Street and she hasn’t seen or heard from him since.

SINKING SPRING, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO