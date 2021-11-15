ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

A Seductive Mountainous Getaway In Aspen Informs A Collector’s Choices For Art And Design

aspiremetro.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeandering along a pebbled hillside pathway, stands of quaking aspen trees competing for attention with intoxicating views over Aspen (and to the iconic ski slopes beyond), it’s easy to understand the pull the property has had on its owners, whose story there evolved from the renovation of an older French Chateau–style...

aspiremetro.com

Comments / 0

Related
Domaine

14 Stone Kitchen Backsplash Ideas That Really Rock

Considering a stone kitchen backsplash? First of all, good choice. They’re beautiful, timeless, and add a ton of character to any kitchen. In selecting, there are two very different aesthetic routes you can choose from: rough, textured stacked stones that create a rustic, organic look, or sleek, modern stone backsplashes, like quartzite or marble.
HOME & GARDEN
Robb Report

Francis Bacon’s ‘Pope’ Painting Leads Phillips’s $139 Million Art Auction

After Christie’s and Sotheby’s launched the marquee auction season in New York, Phillips staged its 20th century and contemporary art auction at its newly opened Park Avenue headquarters on Wednesday night. The sale brought in a total of $139 million, the highest total for an evening sale in the house’s history. Of the 46 lots offered, 43 sold, with the sale achieving a 93 percent sell-through rate. Two lots—a painting of a young Vietnam War-era soldier by Barkley L. Hendricks from 1968 and another by Milton Avery from 1957—were withdrawn before the sale began. Eleven lots in the auction were offered...
VISUAL ART
NOLA.com

Are you a collector? Designer shares the best ways to display your treasures

“Everyone should collect something,” says Dallas interior designer John Phifer Marrs. A collector himself, Marrs has mastered the art of displaying treasures, and written about it. His new coffee-table-style book, “Interiors for Collectors” (Gibbs Smith, Sept. 7, 2021), showcases beautiful ways to feature collections in 240 richly photographed pages. It’s...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Curbed

At the Salon of Art + Design, I Fell In Love With Stackabl’s Colorful, Sustainable Furniture

Laura Kirar designed the Dulces Chair and Drake Anderson designed the Madame Lounge. Photo: Sean McBride for Stackabl. The Salon of Art + Design opened today through November 15, and trawling the drill hall at the Park Avenue Armory was an adventure where discoveries were many. One of the most delightful and surprising was the sustainable furniture company Stackabl, a design practice out of Toronto founded by Jeff Forrest in 2013. The furniture, launched in collaboration with Maison Gerard, pops in splashy primary colors. Equally great is the fact that it is sustainably made utilizing leftover materials from local manufacturers, including felt, ethically harvested wood, and recycled aluminum. These materials are configured into daybeds, chairs, benches, and settees. Maison Gerard introduced the platform by enlisting some of their top designers — including Drake/Anderson, Laura Kirar, Frampton Co, Champalimaud Design, and Georgis & Mirgorodsky — to create their own customized pieces, illustrating the possibilities of the technology. You can even design your own furniture. How about that?
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sol Lewitt
Person
Mariko Mori
Vanity Fair

True Colors: Polo-Playing Mega-Collector Peter Brant Dishes on the Reopening of His Art Foundation a Day After His $34.7M Warhol Sells at Christie’s

When the pandemic hit Peter M. Brant, bon vivant, überrich, former Interview owner, and one-time highest-rated amateur polo player in the country, was about to put on the first expansive David Salle show in decades, and stage it at the Brant Foundation’s expansive Greenwich museum that abuts a full-sized polo field, with Brant’s house next door. Like everything else in greater New York life in Q2 2020, it was canceled.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
aspiremetro.com

Anatomy Of A Design: Parete Unveils Their Unique And Chic Inaugural Collection

Michael Freedman, Co-Founder of Parete, joins us to discuss the design process behind the wallpaper company’s Inaugural Collection. Parete team from left to right: Daniela Guarin, Matthew Wagman, and Michael Freedman. Raymond Paul Schneider: When did you first start to develop this new collection?. Michael Freedman: We were carrying many...
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Interior Design#French#Atelier Am
munciejournal.com

Minnetrista Opens New Exhibit Titled ‘Nature’s Blueprints: Biomimicry in Art and Design’

MUNCIE, Ind.—In an age of complex environmental challenges, why not look to the ingenuity of nature for solutions? The forms, patterns, and processes found in the natural world—refined by 3.8 billion years of evolution—can inspire our design of everything from clothing to skyscrapers. This approach to innovation, called biomimicry, is becoming increasingly popular. Nature’s Blueprints: Biomimicry in Art and Design opens Saturday, November 13 at Minnetrista.
MUNCIE, IN
Sioux City Journal

5 design choices that make your home easier to clean

Typically, we design and decorate our homes to fit our sense of style — and then those decor choices dictate our cleaning routines. We dust our open shelving weekly, and wipe down the marble countertop daily. But what if the process was reversed? What if we designed our homes to make them as easy to clean as possible? If your goal is a low-maintenance home that requires very little time spent cleaning, here are the decor choices to make. Go ahead, design your way to a quicker cleaning routine.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ARTnews

Best Kid’s Art, Craft, and Learning Kits to Give for the Holidays

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Art activities are an excellent way to keep children busy while encouraging their creative spirit. Art lets their imaginations soar—plus they end up with a displayable keepsake. There are lots of ways for the young artists in your life to express themselves, whether through painting, textile art, paper crafts, or other pursuits. Streamline the process by picking up a ready-made art making or crafting kit. Complete with all the materials needed to make a host of creations at home, these...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Michigan Daily

Art for art’s sake

This past summer, as I was wandering through the rooms of the Museé d‘Orsay in Paris, I had a realization. I had reached the fifth floor, the crown of impressionist art, when I caught myself engaging in something that felt wrong. After observing the first few paintings, I noticed I had fallen into a routine, a bad habit, an incorrect way of seeing things — approach the painting, read the label, then look at the painting, judge and walk away.
VISUAL ART
Florida Weekly

COLLECTOR’S CORNER

Part of the joy of collecting for me is pondering an object’s backstory. Those morsels of history are what give people and things character. Take this elephant figure. “This elephant has been in my husband’s family for a very long time,” writes Paula J. MacIlwaine of Fort Myers. “It’s ceramic — do you know what it is?”
ARTnews

ARTnews Travel Program Uncovers All the Best Berlin Has To Offer

ARTnews and Academic Travel Abroad are launching an exciting new travel program for 2022 that offers exclusive experiences with insight that only our experts can provide. 7 Days | September 9­-15, 2022 Explore Berlin, a dazzling 21st-century destination, through the lens of art. ARTnews expert and editor Emily Watlington’s whirlwind insider tour showcases Berlin’s pivotal role in art, culture, and architecture. Watlington pairs insightful, fresh commentary with Berlin’s gritty murals, hot creative districts, sleek contemporary museums, and antiquity and Islamic art exhibits. We’ve scheduled stops to quench your thirst for immersive experiences and hidden gems, along with plenty of time for serendipitous discoveries....
TRAVEL
Robb Report

Sunreef’s New Custom Sailing Yacht Has a Hotel-Style Master Suite With a Disappearing TV

A custom catamaran should capture the spirit of its owner, and that’s certainly the case with Sunreef’s newest fleet member. Christened Anima, which is Latin for “spirit” or “soul,” the multihull is based on the Polish yard’s acclaimed Sunreef 70 model, but has been tailored specifically to the taste of its discerning new owner. Built in composite, the cat sports a sleek silhouette and clean lines that are synonymous with Sunreef, though it’s inside where things really get interesting. The client, who has previously commissioned cats through Sunreef, opted to include a master suite that feels like checking into a high-end hotel....
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Hello Magazine

Princess Alexandra's four-acre mansion where she lost the Queen's wedding present

The Queen's first cousin Princess Alexandra lives in an impressive property in Richmond Park known as Thatched House Lodge. The Grade-II listed property was originally built as two houses in 1673 for Richmond Park keepers, before serving as a grace-and-favour home for succeeding members of the royal family. Situated on four acres of land, the mansion has been home to The Honourable Lady Ogilvy since 1963, who previously shared it with her late husband Sir Angus Ogilvy and their two children James and Marina.
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

'Love It or List It' Spots One Thing in Your Kitchen That Can Sink a Home Sale

On HGTV's "Love It or List It," real estate agent David Visentin tries to find a new house for his clients, while designer Hilary Farr works hard to renovate their home and persuade them to stay. Yet on the latest episode, Farr is challenged by homeowners with a mile-long list of complaints about their property, prompting Farr to complain, "Young modern couples want it all!"
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy