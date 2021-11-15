A Seductive Mountainous Getaway In Aspen Informs A Collector’s Choices For Art And Design

Laura Kirar designed the Dulces Chair and Drake Anderson designed the Madame Lounge. Photo: Sean McBride for Stackabl. The Salon of Art + Design opened today through November 15, and trawling the drill hall at the Park Avenue Armory was an adventure where discoveries were many. One of the most delightful and surprising was the sustainable furniture company Stackabl, a design practice out of Toronto founded by Jeff Forrest in 2013. The furniture, launched in collaboration with Maison Gerard, pops in splashy primary colors. Equally great is the fact that it is sustainably made utilizing leftover materials from local manufacturers, including felt, ethically harvested wood, and recycled aluminum. These materials are configured into daybeds, chairs, benches, and settees. Maison Gerard introduced the platform by enlisting some of their top designers — including Drake/Anderson, Laura Kirar, Frampton Co, Champalimaud Design, and Georgis & Mirgorodsky — to create their own customized pieces, illustrating the possibilities of the technology. You can even design your own furniture. How about that?

