As you shop for your big holiday meal, remember these Maine products that will make it a successful day and support local businesses. These days, I don't cook Thanksgiving or Christmas meals, but visit other homes on those days. But I remember the years when I hosted Thanksgiving at my house. I loved not only preparing the meal and coming up with new recipes to add to the old favorites, but also dressing up the table to look as festive as possible. I'd dig out all the nice stemware that I didn't use all year long and place it on a pretty tablecloth.

RECIPES ・ 1 DAY AGO