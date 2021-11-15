Hiker discovers mysterious human remains outside Colorado town, police say

Authorities in Arkansas have recovered a car matching the description of one belonging to a pregnant woman who went missing with her daughter over 20 years ago.The Pope County Sheriff’s Office says the car was pulled from about eight feet of water on Tuesday afternoon.Investigators then discovered human remains inside the car, the sheriff’s office said.According to police, the vehicle description matches one belonging to Samantha Jean Hopper, 19, who was reported missing on 11 September 1998, along with her daughter, Courtney Holt.Ms Hopper was nine months pregnant and her daughter was almost two years old when they disappeared.According...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 21 DAYS AGO