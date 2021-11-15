ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Woman who trespassed at Trumps Mar-a-Lago was deported after two years in custody

Post-Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Chinese businesswoman who trespassed at former President...

poststar.com

TheDailyBeast

Woman Who Snuck Into Mar-a-Lago to ‘Just Make Friends’ Deported to China

A Chinese businesswoman convicted of intruding at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach in 2019 has been deported, according to federal authorities. Yujing Zhang, 35, was returned to China more than two years after serving an eight-month sentence. Zhang was held at an immigration detention center for three times as long as her prison term because of delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Miami Herald reported. In March 2019, an uninvited Zhang flew to Florida and tried to bluff her way into then-President Donald Trump’s exclusive club. She was arrested on the property and later convicted of trespassing and lying to Secret Service agents.
Gazette

Chinese national convicted of Mar-a-Lago trespassing gets deported

A Chinese woman arrested for trespassing at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida in 2019 has been deported to China following delays due to the coronavirus pandemic. Yujing Zhang, 35, arrived in her native China on Sunday after she was held in immigration custody for nearly two years...
Person
Donald Trump
#Businesswoman#Mar A Lago#Trumps Mar A Lago#Chinese
AFP

Migrants fear ruse behind Mexican residency offer

Immigration agents lined a highway in southern Mexico offering hundreds of migrants temporary residency if they abandoned their march. Exhausted, some accepted, while others kept going, afraid of being deported. The offer of residency cards has split opinion and sowed suspicion within the caravan that set out three weeks ago from near the border with Guatemala to demand refugee status. Promises of food, water and an airconditioned bus to take them to a shelter while awaiting a one-year permit on humanitarian grounds were enough to persuade several migrants. But many others were unconvinced, despite suggestions that the card could smooth their passage to the United States.
cbs12.com

Woman who trespassed at Mar-a-Lago deported to China

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Federal authorities say a Chinese businesswoman has been deported after being convicted of trespassing at form President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club and lying to secret service agents. Yujing Zhang was turned over to immigration officials in Dec. 2019 after servicing an eight-month sentence. But,...
