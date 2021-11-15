ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia’s Channing Tindall Named Walter Camp National Defensive Player Of The Week

By Georgia Sports Communications
 4 days ago
Channing Tindall During the Bulldogs' practice session in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh)

ATHENS, Ga. --- Georgia senior linebacker Channing Tindall has been named the Walter Camp Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) National Defensive Player of the Week, according to an announcement from the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

Tindall, a native of Columbia, S.C., joined Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (National Offensive Player of the Week) to give the Southeastern Conference a sweep of this week’s awards.

Tindall is the 10th Georgia player to earn Walter Camp National FBS Player of the Week honors and the first since former Bulldog running back Todd Gurley in 2014.

Tindall piled up eight tackles, had a career-high three sacks and a forced fumble during Georgia’s 41-17 victory at Tennessee. He helped the Bulldogs hold the Vols to just 55 yards on 36 carries (1.5 avg.). With Georgia up 27-10 and Tennessee in UGA territory, Tindall picked up a pair of third quarter sacks on the same series, including one on a 4th-and-13 situation. On the Vols’ next possession at the UGA 7-yard line, Tindall sacked the quarterback and forced a fumble that his teammate Travon Walker recovered.

The No. 1 Bulldogs (10-0, 8-0 SEC) play host to Charleston Southern (4-5, 3-4 Big South) on Saturday. SECN+ will stream the matchup at 12 p.m.

