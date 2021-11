The concept put forth in the Nov. 14, 2021, Post-Standard commentary “The Psychology of Regret” — that a vaccine mandate would relieve us from anxiety from anticipated regret in decision-making — is incredibly disturbing. Sure, if we humans were simply sheep herded by a benign government, making every decision for us... perhaps that would work to eliminate the virus from this Earth. Maybe our government should also spare us all anxiety in decision-making by telling us who we should marry, where we should live, what we should major in and what job we should do.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO