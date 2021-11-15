ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

From bids to building: How Isles' UBS Arena was constructed

Newsday
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt started on Dec. 20, 2017, when the Islanders'...

www.newsday.com

CBS New York

Islanders Fan Takes Issue With Apparent Lack Of Handicapped Parking At New UBS Arena

ELMONT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — There is joy for most New York Islanders fans as the team’s long-awaited new home, UBS Arena, prepares for its opening on Nov. 20. But some disabled fans claim their health and safety was forgotten amid the hoopla, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported Wednesday. Charles Razenson of Hicksville is a huge Islanders fan, a season ticket holder for 20 years. Since he and his wife, Helen, were in a major car accident, they use handicapped-compliant parking spots. “You’ve got people in wheelchairs and walkers that have to get on to a tram,” Razenson said. The excitement they felt for the opening...
NHL
Total Food Service

Delaware North and NHL’s Islanders Set To Debut New UBS Arena

UBS Arena, the new home of the NHL’s New York Islanders Hockey Club, and Delaware North are set to make their much-anticipated debut this month. Developed in partnership with Oak View Group, the New York Islanders and Jeff Wilpon – UBS Arena, located on the border of Queens and Long Island in Belmont Park, is a state-of-the-art venue that will host more than 150 sports and entertainment events each year, including the NHL’s Islanders, live music and entertainment from a roster of world class artists, and local community events. UBS Arena offers the highest end amenities and customer service, across concessions and through VIP suites and clubs that merge boutique hospitality with a live entertainment setting.
NHL
Newsday

What music, sports fans can expect at UBS Arena in Elmont

Many Long Islanders will get their first glimpse inside Elmont’s new UBS Arena when it opens Saturday for its inaugural hockey game between the Islanders and the Calgary Flames. Others will see the venue a week later, when Harry Styles performs the first concert there on Nov. 28. "Made for...
ELMONT, NY
Yardbarker

Islanders Weekly: Cap Relief, UBS Arena & More

The New York Islanders are doing more than surviving their 13-game road trip. Many thought this historically mediocre road team would not fare well playing this long away from Long Island. But as the trip winds down and their inaugural home game at UBS Arena inches closer, they can rest easy knowing they’ve done quite well so far. In addition to that, general manager Lou Lamoriello has also had himself a good couple of weeks, shedding additional contracts to help the Islanders’ cap situation without giving up any assets.
NHL
NHL

Offside Tavern Coming to UBS Arena

After reviewing the play, it was determined the Tavern at UBS Arena, was Offside. That's right, Offside Tavern, the beloved New York Islanders-themed bar, will be one of the watering holes at UBS Arena, the team announced on Tuesday. "It's insane, it's surreal, it's bizarre, it's wonderful, all in good...
FOOD & DRINKS
chatsports.com

Islanders' UBS Arena in stretch drive to open on Nov. 20

UBS Arena’s long-awaited opening is approaching fast, and that means it is all-hands-on-deck. "We’re a week away, but it’s 24/7, non-stop," Islanders co-owner Jon Ledecky said during a media tour of the building on Thursday. "As Tim told me, ‘Jon, don’t wear good clothes the last two days, because you’re...
NHL
Newsday

UBS Arena does not have enough accessible parking, complaint says

An Islanders season ticket holder has filed a complaint with state authorities saying that the new UBS Arena in Elmont does not provide enough accessible parking, while Islanders officials said they plan to release full plans before the arena opens next week. Charles Razenson, 68, of Hicksville, said both he...
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

UBS Arena: What we know about the Islanders' new home

After bouncing around between different home arenas for the last half-decade, the Islanders finally are getting a home of their own. UBS Arena at Belmont Park is set to become the Islanders’ new permanent home beginning Nov. 20, 2021. The move will come after several seasons of the Isles not...
NHL
News 12

LIRR eastbound platform opens for access to UBS Arena

The MTA has opened the eastbound side of the new Long Island Railroad Station in Elmont, just in time for the New York Islanders opener at the UBS Arena this Saturday. This is the first time there has been a newly built station in nearly 50 years. Elected officials and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
aithority.com

Orange Comet Named Exclusive NFT Partner of the New York Islanders and UBS Arena

Orange Comet, Inc., a premium NFT (Non-Fungible Token) and blockchain experience company announces its official multiyear partnership with the New York Islanders and UBS Arena to produce and sell NFTs on the Orange Comet Marketplace powered by the Avalanche blockchain. With its 3D digital design studios, award-winning creative team, and...
NHL
CBS New York

Next Stop, UBS Arena: Islanders Fans Giddy About Opening Of Elmont Train Station

ELMONT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Just in time for the Islanders‘ first game in their new home, the Long Island Rail Road on Tuesday opened its first new station in 50 years, adjacent to the new UBS Arena and Belmont Park. CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan was on hand for the historic moment in Elmont. Next stop, Belmont. And Sparky, the Isles’ mascot, was waiting. “We want fans to take the most sustainable way to come to a game,” Islanders co-owner Jon Ledecky said. READ MORE: Islanders Fan Takes Issue With Apparent Lack Of Handicapped Parking At New UBS Arena It is the LIRR’s first newly built station in...
ELMONT, NY
Newsday

An inside look at the new UBS Arena

UBS Arena in Elmont will open on Saturday, Nov. 20 when the New York Islanders face off against the Calgary Flames, Newsday's Rafer Guzmán got an early look at the new arena. Credit: Howard Schnapp, Johnny Milano.
NHL
chatsports.com

UBS Arena, Islanders boost parking for fans with disabilities

Charles Razenson, an Islanders season ticket holder, said a new plan to include more parking for fans with disabilities is a start but more accessible lots are needed. Credit: Howard Schnapp. Islander games will include 86 parking spaces for visitors with disabilities, team and UBS Arena officials said. The revised...
NHL
celebrityaccess.com

UBS Arena To Open On November 19th

(CelebrityAccess) — UBS Arena, the new sports and entertainment venue located at Belmont Park racecourse, will officially open its doors with a ribbon cutting ceremony on November 19th. Located at the border of Queens and Nassau County, New York, the $1.1 billion multi-purpose, state of the art arena was developed...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY

