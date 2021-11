WWE brought the hammer down on Brock Lesnar after he took out his frustration on a cameraman, hitting him with an indefinite suspension and a massive $1 million dollar fine after he then gave Adam Pearce an F5. Since then Roman Reigns has taken a number of shots at Lesnar, and we still don't know which side paul Heyman is truly on. It seems Lesnar isn't waiting to be asked back though, as a new tweet from the Staples Center (which is playing host to December 10th's SmackDown) says that Lesnar has vowed to buy a ringside seat in Los Angeles for the event, so it seems he will be in attendance.

WWE ・ 8 DAYS AGO