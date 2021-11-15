1-year-old hit by car backing out of driveway dies

DAYTON — The 1-year-old boy hit by a vehicle backing out of a driveway on Bluehaven Drive last Wednesday has died, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Avion Chatman, of Dayton, died at Dayton Children’s Hospital around 9 p.m. Sunday. An autopsy is expected to happen Monday.

According to a Dayton police report, officers are investigating if the driver who hit the child was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

A traffic crash report indicated Chatman was standing in the driveway when the car backed up, hitting them.

