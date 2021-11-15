ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

1-year-old hit by car backing out of driveway dies

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UdbND_0cx6UBZK00

DAYTON — The 1-year-old boy hit by a vehicle backing out of a driveway on Bluehaven Drive last Wednesday has died, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Avion Chatman, of Dayton, died at Dayton Children’s Hospital around 9 p.m. Sunday. An autopsy is expected to happen Monday.

According to a Dayton police report, officers are investigating if the driver who hit the child was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

A traffic crash report indicated Chatman was standing in the driveway when the car backed up, hitting them.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

1 taken to hospital after crash in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Dayton early Saturday morning. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch tells us crews were called out to a single-vehicle crash on Main Street under the Interstate 75 overpass around 1:25 a.m. >>1 dead in Dayton crash; Riverside Dr. closed.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 dead in Dayton crash; Riverside Dr. closed

Crews are on scene of a deadly crash in Dayton. The crash was reported just before 10:45 p.m. on Friday in the area of Hershey St. and Riverside Dr. Regional Dispatch records confirmed that one person has been killed in the single-vehicle crash. Our crews on scene report seeing a...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton police asking for help identifying suspect in porch theft

DAYTON — The Dayton Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect who stole a package off a porch. According to police, surveillance video shows an older man riding a bicycle with a trailer who stole a package off the porch of a home in the 500 block of E. Second St. on around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 13.
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, OH
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Accidents
Montgomery County, OH
Accidents
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Dayton, OH
Accidents
Dayton, OH
Crime & Safety
Montgomery County, OH
Crime & Safety
WHIO Dayton

Death investigation underway at New Paris home

NEW PARIS — The Preble County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation at a home in New Paris Friday morning. >> What is a Bomb Cyclone and will it impact the Miami Valley?. Deputies are investigating a death that happened in the 100 block of High Street, according to...
NEW PARIS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Accident#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
49K+
Followers
73K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy