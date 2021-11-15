ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Peak Wind Gust Of 77 MPH Recorded In SE Wyoming Sunday

By Doug Randall
Laramie Live
 5 days ago
While southeast Wyoming residents are used to wind gusts in the 45 to 50 mph range, Sunday was pretty windy even by our standards. The Cheyenne Office of...

laramielive.com

Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

