ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Teens killed in fiery crash near St. Louis identified

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BALLWIN, Mo. (AP) — Police have identified three teens killed in a fiery crash in a St. Louis suburb that also seriously injured two others.

The crash happened shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday near Ballwin when a car carrying the teens went out of control and slammed into a tree, then erupted in flames.

Those killed included the car’s driver, 16-year-old Cole Anello, of Manchester; 15-year-old Rhegan Sajben, of Wildwood; and 15-year-old Jacob Keifer, of Ballwin, according to a news release Monday by the St. Louis County Police Department. All three died at the scene.

Police said the other two teens in the car — a boy and girl, both 16 — were taken to hospitals and are expected to survive.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Drivers scramble as cash falls from armored truck on freeway

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Drivers scrambled to grab cash Friday morning after bags of money fell out of an armored truck on a Southern California freeway, authorities said. The incident occurred shortly before 9:15 a.m. on Interstate 5 in Carlsbad as the truck was heading from San Diego to an office of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., authorities said.
CARLSBAD, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

655K+
Followers
350K+
Post
299M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy