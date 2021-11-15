Teens killed in fiery crash near St. Louis identified

BALLWIN, Mo. (AP) — Police have identified three teens killed in a fiery crash in a St. Louis suburb that also seriously injured two others.

The crash happened shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday near Ballwin when a car carrying the teens went out of control and slammed into a tree, then erupted in flames.

Those killed included the car’s driver, 16-year-old Cole Anello, of Manchester; 15-year-old Rhegan Sajben, of Wildwood; and 15-year-old Jacob Keifer, of Ballwin, according to a news release Monday by the St. Louis County Police Department. All three died at the scene.

Police said the other two teens in the car — a boy and girl, both 16 — were taken to hospitals and are expected to survive.