When you gotta go, you gotta go. The Rock is always in the gym, and not every gym has a bathroom nearby. And Dwayne stays hydrated, so he usually has to use the bathroom a few times throughout the course of every workout sesh. Therefore, he uses his old water bottles and just goes in those, big deal! He doesn’t have a dedicated water bottle just for number one! He’s not disgusting! Truckers do it all the time! Get over it! It’s called ‘dedication.’ He recently made a post on Instagram and you can see a bottle in the background filled… not with water. So we know he’s not kidding here. Watch him explain himself…

