UCF Losses Commitment to Florida State

The 2021 recruiting cycle has been good to UCF, but the Knights did lose a key commitment on Sunday.

ORLANDO - Not every prospect sticks with his pledge. In this case, the commitment decided to leave Lamar, commit to UCF, then change his decision to Florida State.

That player would be Bless Harris , a current junior that will have two more years of eligibility when he enrolls in Tallahassee. Harris had committed to UCF earlier this fall after deciding that Lamar would not be his final college destination.

Harris is listed at 6'4", 295 pounds and can play guard or tackle. With Florida State's need to improve the overall talent and depth of its offensive line, Harris will not likely be the last offensive lineman the Seminoles court prior to national signing day.

As for UCF offensive line recruiting, look for the Knights to possibly take another player from the transfer portal. UCF already secured the commitments of three really good high school offensive line prospects.

Miguel Maldonado will play tackle for the Knights, and he comes from Lakeland (Fla.) High School. Caden Kitler will play guard and/or center for the Knights, and he is from Plano (Texas) John Paul II. The third offensive line commitment for UCF would be the player that grew up the closest to the Orlando-based UCF campus, and that’s Leyton Nelson from Orlando (Fla.) Boone.

Leyton Nelson, Offensive Tackle, Orlando (Fla.) Boone

One month from the initial national signing day, the Knights currently have 15 verbal commitments. Overall, look for a combination of additional high school, junior college and college transfers to bring that total to well past 20 overall.

