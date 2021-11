Journey NEW YORK, NY - JULY 29: (L-R) keyboard player Jonathan Cain, guitar player Neal Schon, singer Arnel Pineda, drummer Deen Castronovo, and bass player Ross Valory of the band Journey performs\ at the 2011 Today Summer Concert series at Rockefeller Plaza on July 29, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola)

PITTSBURGH — Journey is making a trip to Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena with their Freedom Tour 2022.

The rock band is bringing along Billy Idol as a special guest.

Pittsburgh will be the first stop of the tour. The concert is scheduled for Feb. 22.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. (CLICK HERE for more information.)

